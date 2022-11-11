It's all come down to Syabira, Sandro, and Abdul as we return one last time to the famous tent for The Great British Bake Off Final 2022. Having risen to the challenge across the past nine weeks, now it comes down to a the last Signature, Technical, and Showstopper of the series. Who will crumble under the pressure and who's a choux in for that crown? Get a live stream on TV or online with our guide on how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2022 below from anywhere.

2 DAYS AGO