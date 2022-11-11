Read full article on original website
How to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2022 live tonight – who will win this year's GBBO?
It's all come down to Syabira, Sandro, and Abdul as we return one last time to the famous tent for The Great British Bake Off Final 2022. Having risen to the challenge across the past nine weeks, now it comes down to a the last Signature, Technical, and Showstopper of the series. Who will crumble under the pressure and who's a choux in for that crown? Get a live stream on TV or online with our guide on how to watch The Great British Bake Off Final 2022 below from anywhere.
Going to the World Cup? Get ready to have your privacy invaded
Several cybersecurity experts have highlighted potential data security issues ahead for attendees of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Norwegian government’s Head of Security Øyvind Vasaasen told NRK (opens in new tab): “It's not my job to give travel advice, but personally I would never bring my mobile phone on a visit to Qatar", likening the scope of official apps to giving someone the keys to your house.
Moccamaster KBGV Select
The Moccamaster KBGV Select is a stunning design-led coffee maker. Granted, it isn't cheap, but it offers excellent quality and is built to last. With just two switches, this hand-built European coffee maker is beautifully simple to use – and, what’s more, it makes great coffee. Available in a wide range of colors, it offers a real wow factor without compromising performance.
7 things you didn’t know your Nintendo Switch could do
While it’s not a new console, you might be surprised to learn that the Switch is still full of secrets years after its release. Nintendo is renowned for its love of Easter eggs and attention to detail, which means there are likely a lot of cool features that even long-time Switch owners don’t know about - we certainly learned about a few when writing up this list!
Overwatch 2 is effectively erasing Doomfist with its newest hero
It turns out that Ramattra isn’t happy with just being the best tank in Overwatch 2. With his impressive set of abilities, he seems set to replace Doomfist altogether. There was a ton of exciting information announced for Overwatch 2 during the Overwatch 2 x Korea conference (opens in new tab). Commercial director John Spector revealed that “we expect the next hero to be a support hero”, but he also revealed Ramattra’s impressive abilities.
Pokemon needs a Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-scale reinvention
Pokemon needs a renaissance. The pocket monsters themselves are a visual delight, and the intricate choice-driven battle system continues to provide all sorts of meaningful decision points for players. But the series’ formula is beginning to show its age. Every three years, a new mainstream Pokemon title is released....
Goodbye freeloaders: Netflix enables remote logout
Netflix just made a small but significant change to how it manages account logins. Now you can remotely sign someone out with one click. Called "Managing Access and Devices," the new account-access control launches today (Nov. 15) and, as described in a Netflix blog post (opens in new tab), lives under your standard Account Settings. In it, you can see all the devices currently using or recently streaming through your account and log them out with one click.
Massive adware campaign spoofs top brands to trick users
Cybersecurity researchers have recently discovered a huge website spoofing campaign that impersonates major brands to distribute malware or serve malicious ads to visitors. Researchers from Cyjax (opens in new tab) found a group called “Fangxiao”. This group operates more than 42,000 web domains impersonating companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Unilever, Emirates, and others.
Nintendo Switch microSD cards just got a massive discount ahead of Black Friday
Looking to greatly boost your Nintendo Switch's storage capacity? Thankfully, Nintendo and SanDisk see you; their microSD cards are currently around half off at Amazon in both the US and UK. Discounted well ahead of Black Friday 2022, these microSD card discounts are some of the year's best Black Friday...
Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 deals for Black Friday are the best we’ve ever seen
If you missed your chance to buy an Oculus Quest 2 before its price hike back in August then you’re in luck: Meta has some Black Friday deals for the VR headset that are better than anything we’ve seen before. On November 18 for a limited time (likely...
How to demo Emergency SOS via satellite on your iPhone right now
Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 feature that lets the phone connect to satellites for emergency services, has finally gone live, fulfilling Apple’s launch promise. The service is available first in the US and Canada, and users can try a demo of the service on their iPhone without actually engaging a costly rescue.
