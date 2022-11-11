ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: First snowflakes of the season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first snow of the season has officially been recorded in Arkansas! The highest snowfall totals were found across northern Arkansas. According to the National Weather Service, an inch was recorded in both Mountain Home and Flippin. Closer to a half inch was also reported in Harrison and Biggers. Reports of sleet and flurries were also reported as far south as Little Rock and Mena.
ARKANSAS STATE
A Helping Hand

The Helping Hand of Little Rock is a food pantry serving Pulaski County since 1970. Executive Director, Gayle Priddy, tells us all about their generous contributions. To find out how you can help, visit www.lrhelpinghand.com.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

