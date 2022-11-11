Read full article on original website
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: Hermes Allen 8/1 for Cheltenham Festival success for Paul Nicholls
Hermes Allen put up a sparkling performance to remain unbeaten since joining Paul Nicholls in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Bought for £350,000 having won an Irish point-to-point, he was a facile winner on his debut for Nicholls at Stratford in October. This Grade Two represented an altogether...
Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash
Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively. The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
Tuesday Tips
Authorised Speed can get punters off to a fast start when he lines up in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield. Gary Moore's five-year-old returned some smart form figures in bumpers last season, with an impressive 10-length success at Newbury sandwiched by two good efforts in Listed events among well-regarded animals. He finished his campaign by finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, faring best of the home contingent, and it would be no surprise if he develops into an above-average hurdler. He was staying on strongly at Prestbury Park and the move up to almost two and a half miles could pay dividend at a track the Moore team are no strangers to success.
Lismullen Hurdle: Home By The Lee shocks Bob Olinger in Navan feature
There was a shock result in the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle as Joseph O'Brien's Home By The Lee outbattled Bob Olinger to oblige at 28-1 at Navan. The winner was alongside Ashdale Bob tracking the pace early on in the contest, as dual Stayers' Hurdle champion Flooring Porter took his usual position at the head of proceedings, but looked to have a mountain to climb with a circuit to run as he drifted back through the field and traded at 1000 on the Betfair exchange.
Emotional George Russell ‘speechless’ after maiden grand prix triumph in Brazil
An emotional George Russell was reduced to tears after he held off Lewis Hamilton to claim the maiden win of his Formula One career at Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.Pole-sitter Russell delivered an electric start at Interlagos before expertly surviving a late safety car to follow in the footsteps of Hamilton, Jenson Button and David Coulthard and become only the fourth British winner of a grand prix this century.Russell’s supreme performance – 24 hours after he triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race – followed another collision between Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the latter penalised by the stewards.But the day belonged to...
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
Red Bull drivers row as Max Verstappen refuses team order to let Sergio Perez past in Sao Paulo GP
Red Bull's drivers exchanged furious team radio messages at the end of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Max Verstappen refused a team instruction to allow Sergio Perez past him on the final lap. The team were forced to hold clear-the-air talks in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's race as...
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 'not concerned' about racing with Max Verstappen in future after collision
Lewis Hamilton insisted he is "not concerned" about racing Max Verstappen in future, despite a collision which may have cost him the race win in Sao Paulo. The two rivals went wheel-to-wheel into the second corner at Interlagos following a Safety Car restart early in Sunday's race, but collided and both were forced off the track, seeing Hamilton drop from second to eighth while Verstappen needed to pit for a new front wing.
England bowl vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup final LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup Final at the MCG as England play Pakistan. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Wales Women 1-1 Finland Women: Carrie Jones' opener cancelled out in Spain
Wales shared the spoils with Finland as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Spain. Carrie Jones fired Wales ahead in the first half but Eveliina Summanen levelled from a controversial penalty in the 68th minute. Gemma Grainger's team had narrowly missed out on World...
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Amy Hardcastle ready to show England have power to beat New Zealand
The St Helens and England centre has had an international career spanning nearly 15 years and has one of the biggest moments coming up on Monday as England take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. Many have New Zealand and Australia as the two...
Beth Mead: England Lionesses forward responds to 'unfair' article
Beth Mead has defended herself over comments attributed to her in an interview with The Guardian in which she was quoted as saying the lack of diversity in the England Women squad was "a coincidence". Speaking after Friday night's 4-0 friendly win over Japan in Spain, Mead told Sky Sports...
Rugby World Cup: Will Greenwood backs England's Red Roses to bounce back from final heartbreak
Will Greenwood says the Red Roses have provided a huge boost to women's rugby and has backed them to bounce back from their heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to New Zealand. England's Test-record 30-match winning run ended with a narrow 34-31 loss against the Black Ferns in front of a...
Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial: Banbridge bags another for Ireland at Cheltenham
Banbridge once again showed his liking for Cheltenham with a stylish performance in the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the six-year-old was a winner at the Festival in March but that came in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle and he was running in Grade Two company over fences on this occasion.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton eyes first pole position of 2022 in rain at Brazilian GP
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear...
George Russell claimed the first win of his Formula One career as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Pole-sitter Russell delivered an electric start at Interlagos before expertly surviving a late safety car as Mercedes finally got off the mark at the penultimate round of the season.The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of Hamilton, Jenson Button and David Coulthard to become only the fourth British winner of a Grand Prix this century.Russell’s supreme performance, 24 hours after he triumphed in Saturday’s sprint race, followed another altercation between Hamilton and Verstappen.Hamilton recovered from the collision to...
Gregor Townsend rues Scotland's inability to hold onto lead after 31-23 defeat by New Zealand
Gregor Townsend rued Scotland's inability to see out a historic victory after New Zealand fought back in the closing quarter of Sunday's Test to win 31-23 at Murrayfield. The Scots looked on course for their first-ever triumph over the All Blacks when they scored 23 points without reply to wipe out the visitors' early 14-0 lead and take a nine-point advantage themselves.
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
