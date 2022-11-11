Authorised Speed can get punters off to a fast start when he lines up in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle at Lingfield. Gary Moore's five-year-old returned some smart form figures in bumpers last season, with an impressive 10-length success at Newbury sandwiched by two good efforts in Listed events among well-regarded animals. He finished his campaign by finishing fifth in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, faring best of the home contingent, and it would be no surprise if he develops into an above-average hurdler. He was staying on strongly at Prestbury Park and the move up to almost two and a half miles could pay dividend at a track the Moore team are no strangers to success.

