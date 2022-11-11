Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today
The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
Breaking: Bills Make Official Decision On Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills will have their best player available to them on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. After a week of speculation, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is officially active. He had been dealing with an elbow injury after he injured it late in the fourth quarter last week against the New York Jets.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings
Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Vikings
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to host the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium this afternoon. It's just the second 1 pm home game so far this regular season. The Bills are still atop the AFC standings at 6-2, holding a tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs with a head-to-head victory.
WIVB
Buffalo Bills fans weather a rollercoaster game against the Minnesota Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings is A game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget. Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions. Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future. Bills fans held...
WGRZ TV
Carucci Take 2: Josh Allen’s elbow injury could reveal plenty about the Bills’ true quality
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Highmark Stadium:. 1. We’re about to get the first bit of evidence on whether the Bills are truly as good a team as we think they are.
Miami Dolphins could reportedly play game in Spain or Brazil by 2026
The 2022 NFL International Series brought American football to London, Germany and Mexico this season. As the league explores ways
Bills offer big hint about Josh Allen injury status
The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication regarding the quarterback’s health. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s...
ESPN
Hurts, McNabb, Vick on the legacy of Black quarterbacks in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA -- Sitting on the elegant stone steps in the Great Stair Hall at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick and Jalen Hurts gathered Tuesday for a conversation on their shared history as Eagles leaders and Black quarterbacks in the NFL. McNabb, the eldest at age 45,...
FOX Sports
Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
Comments / 0