atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Bills Star Josh Allen Today

The Buffalo Bills just went for it on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Bills fail to convert, but Allen appears to have gotten banged up on the play. Allen, who threw an interception to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, was down on the field, getting attention...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Breaking: Bills Make Official Decision On Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills will have their best player available to them on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings. After a week of speculation, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is officially active. He had been dealing with an elbow injury after he injured it late in the fourth quarter last week against the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
YourErie

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills v. Vikings

Note: This stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the Bills face the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew is here to get you prepped for the game. You can watch BKL starting at 11 a.m. on this page or on-air on News 4 and the CW23. The Bills are slated to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow. While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.
FOX Sports

Bills QB Josh Allen returns to practice, questionable vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen’s practice time as being limited, which is still considered a step in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

