Heritage Syrup Festival kicks off in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of November, comes a Henderson tradition that’s been going strong for 33 years. “I would like to have a dollar for every time I mention the word syrup festival, everyday, 365 days a year,” said civic center coordinator, Suzanne Cross For the past 28 years, Cross has helped work […]
First Tyler Arts Festival to be held Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The first Tyler Arts Festival is going to be held on Saturday. The event is going to be put on by the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition (DTAC) at the square from 10 a.m.- 4p.m. There will be vendors and performances by musicians. There will also be juggling and live art demonstrations. […]
7 Things To Do During Your East Texas Weekend – November 12th & 13th
We are staring down the barrel of another East Texas weekend. If you're one of those people wondering what you're going to be doing or what is there to do in East Texas this weekend, you shouldn't have any issues finding something to get into. This weekend is going to...
Rummage Sale With A Cause In Lufkin, Texas
The Junior League of Lufkin is getting ready for its 8th Annual Rummage Sale. They are setting up right now in the Pitser Garrison Civic Center located at 601 North 2nd Street. This one-day event happens on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 8 am until 3 pm. Not only will...
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z
Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
tpr.org
Texas Matters: The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson - The Weight of Evidence
Dorothy Robinson was one of the last people in Palestine, Texas to learn that her husband, Frank, was dead. Her first clue that something was terribly wrong was when her plane was landing in Tyler, the closet commercial airport to Palestine. “I could always see him standing out because the...
inforney.com
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
Shell Shack in Tyler has officially shut its doors. The restaurant served its last meals on Tuesday. The restaurant, located at 7918 South Broadway Ave., said it would not be renewing its lease at its current location but enjoyed being part of the Tyler community. The business made the announcement...
Buy This $40,000 Home in Kilgore, Texas But It Will Need a Lot of Work
I have never owned a home, always rented. The only knowledge of home prices that I have is second hand. From what I've heard, the housing market is still wonky in East Texas. It does make me scratch my head when I hear of someone wanting to drop an extra $100,000 on a home just because. Again, I don't know anything about the housing market but that scenario just seems weird. Why? Did they want the home that bad? That got me to thinking about cheap homes available in East Texas and I ran across this home in Kilgore, Texas that is cheap but you'll have to put A LOT of work into it.
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
Oil well fire under control near Tatum, police say
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — Tatum police said there is no danger to the public following an oil well fire outside of city limits. The fire was caused by a “blowout or something of that nature,” and crews have the fire under control, according to the Tatum Police Department.
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KLTV
Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
KLTV
Longview storms back from deficit in 49-15 win
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview scored 42 unanswered points to overcome a 15-7 deficit and beat Crosby 49-15 in bi-district action Friday night. Longview running back Taylor Tatum accounted for 24 of those points in the first half, with four touchdowns. The fourth touchdown was a 45-yard run.
UPDATE: Longview West Loop 281 back open after multiple vehicle crash
UPDATE: West Loop 281 is completely open again and all law enforcement have left the crash scene, according to Longview Police Department. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash near West Loop 281 and HG Mosley Parkway. Traffic on West Loop 281 is only open in […]
KLTV
Longview law firm to give away 750 turkeys
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A law firm is offering free turkeys in Longview and Gilmer to give back to the community. Goudarzi & Young will be giving away a total of 750 Bear Creek smoked turkeys. This will take place in Longview on Nov. 21 at their office at 3522 Fourth Street and in Gilmer at the Yamboree Fair Grounds on Nov. 23. Both events will start at 10 a.m.
Corsicana, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Meet Leilani Rivera – A 2022 Kidd’s Kids That’s Going To Disney World
The annual Kidd's Kids Trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is coming up Thursday, November 17th thru Monday, November 21st. This is a very special trip for kids that have a life-altering or life-threatening condition for them, their parents, and siblings and it is 100% paid for by the generosity of KiddNation.
Popular Tyler, Texas Bar Investigated in Connection with the Death of Deputy
In late July, we learned the sad news of the death of Smith County Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. 21 year-old Daniel Nyabuto of Grand Prairie was arrested and is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Nyabuto remains in the Gregg County Jail with a $500,000 bond. The Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission (TABC) got involved in the investigation and believe that Where's Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler, Texas may have served alcohol to Nyabuto when they shouldn't have.
Royse City Police Department investigating homicide at a residence
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 13, 2022) On Sunday, November 13, 2022 at approximately 5:45 AM, the Royse City Police Department responded to a disturbance in progress in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526 in Royse City, Hunt County, Texas. Officers arrived and observed a male subject laying in the driveway of residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
