How to Manage Windows Better With Microsoft's PC Manager
Experienced Windows users should have a good idea of the built-in performance and maintenance tools available to them. This selection of tools is quite spread out, with some found in Settings and others slightly more hidden.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 Lands With Security, Server Adminstration Enhancements
Red Hat has announced version 8.7 of its flagship Red Hat Enterprise Linux, or RHEL. The new release comes with a number of enhancements that aim to make server administration more manageable.
How to Upscale and Restore Images With This Free AI Tool
In the last decade, having a 5 MP camera would help you capture the best possible picture. However, the same image would look inferior in quality, since today, you can get much clearer and more high-definition photos.
How to Add iCloud Photos to the Windows 11 Photos App
Do you want to access photos stored on iCloud on your Windows PC? If yes, then we've good news for you. The Windows 11 Photos app now allows you to work with photos and videos stored on your Apple iCloud account.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
How to Use Database Transactions With MongoDB and Node.js
Building a production-ready web application requires you to ensure that it's safe and scalable. One of the most crucial things to know about databases is the ACID...
How to Create a Custom Ubuntu ISO With Cubic
One of the best things about Linux is that it lets you customize your system however you want to. Unlike users of other operating systems, you're not limited to a particular corporate-mandated desktop environment, file manager, or office suite.
How to Fix the "Image Decode Failed" Error When Installing Extensions on Chrome for Windows
Are you encountering an "Image decode failed" error when adding an extension via the Chrome web store? Is it saying there was a problem adding the item to Chrome, and you are having trouble installing extensions?
The 5 Best Free Project Management Tools Available on Windows
A team's success hinges in large part, on the ability to effectively plan and streamline the workflow. This is even more true of virtual teams, whose members could be spread all over the world and in different time zones. When used correctly, project management software alleviates a lot of the stress associated with managing tasks, and can unburden team members to spend less time on laborious admin work, and instead focus on doing what they do best.
How to connect a USB printer manually in Windows 11?
The experience of connecting hardware devices to computers can vary across the hardware and systems. USB Printers, especially, haven’t typically been super convenient to connect with a Windows computer. Although Microsoft has done everything in its power to make the printer connecting experience seamless, people still run into all kinds of issues. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to take to connect a USB printer manually to your Windows 11/10 PC.
3 Time-Saving Apps for a Speedier Windows Experience
In the digital age, there are lots of tasks, events, and notifications to keep us occupied. Time is precious, and you might be looking for ways to increase your work efficiency and stay productive.
5 Practical Uses of Docker Containers
Docker is an open-source platform for deploying applications in bundled components known as containers. At the very core of most Docker containers is a lightweight Linux server running in a virtualized environment.
How is Ubuntu a Distribution and Windows an Operating System?
What is a Linux distribution? Why Linux has so many distributions? Why is Ubuntu called a Linux distribution and not an operating system?. Linux has a lot of distributions to cater to different types of users. We have Ubuntu which has a full-blown graphical user interface making it perfect for desktop users and beginners to Linux, especially the ones coming from Windows and macOS. Then we have distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, abbreviated as RHEL. Red Hat is a Linux distro designed for Enterprise or commercial purposes. Red Hat is usually a top choice for server environments, given its stability and regular security patches, which boost its overall security. We also have a distribution called Kali Linux. Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distro designed for penetration testing and conducting digital forensics. It ships with out-of-the-box tools meant for penetration testing. Kali Linux is meant for Cybersecurity experts and students who want to venture into penetration testing.
How to Convert Images to Black and White in Windows 11
Some photographers might consider black-and-white photos to be old-fashioned. Yet, black-and-white image conversion can often enhance photographs with poor lighting conditions. Converting images to black and white is also one of the best retro-editing methods for giving pictures of old subjects a nostalgic look.
How to Disable Mobile Data for Spotify on iPhone
Most of us love listening to Spotify—everything from lo-fi beats while at work to the latest podcast episode on our commute home. If you're an avid Spotify user, you know how easy it can quickly consume mobile data.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
How to Make Microsoft Defender Automatically Scan Removable USB Drives
Microsoft Defender is generally very good at protecting your Windows PC. It usually scores highly in antivirus detection tests and is regularly updated with new security features. One of the things it doesn't do is automatically scan a USB drive when it is plugged in.
How to Add Transparent Context Menus to Windows 11
You may have noticed that the default transparency option on Windows 11 is somewhat lacking. You can't see much through it and there's no way to change it.
7 Tips and Tricks to Master Pages on Mac
Pages is basically Mac's equivalent to Microsoft Word. While you can also use Word on your Mac, the Pages app offers a lot of benefits you might want to take advantage of.
The 5 Best Thesaurus Apps for Android and iOS
If you're a working adult who's neither in school nor a writer, you probably haven't heard the word "thesaurus" in quite a while. But even if you only write or communicate minimally in your job, a thesaurus can help you expand your traditional vocabulary and exercise your brain.
