Wall Township, NJ

NJ.com

Individual Gymnastics Championships: E. Brunswick’s McSweeney wins floor, shares bars title

East Brunswick’s Kathryn McSweeney hit her stride during the most important time of the year and turned in another big performance on Saturday. McSweeney won the floor title with a score of 9.575 and was crowned co-champion on bars (9.675) during the NJSIAA Individual Championships at Brick Memorial. McSweeney was tied with Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney on bars.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Not Much Of An Anniversary & More

As I’ve said numerous times I do not have a Hometown View archives outside of the last few years and even then I only saved some of them. However in scrolling through my computer I realized that tomorrow will mark one year that I returned to work following a more than two month absence due to a hospital stay and unrelated spinal surgery. Little did I realize at that time that six months later I would have another spinal surgery that sidelined me for several weeks and unfortunately did not go as planned. It certainly has been an interesting time for me…well interesting might be the wrong word.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Former NFL star speaks to students at NJ high school

FARMINGDALE — As New Jersey’s opioid epidemic continues to plague the state, it is more important than ever to reach student-athletes and educate them about the dangers of prescription opioids. According to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of...
FARMINGDALE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Where Is Everyone?

You might be aware that the offices/studios of WOBM and Townsquare Media are located in downtown Toms River. It is shocking how different this area is on a holiday and when Toms River schools are closed which they have been this week partly due to the NJEA Teachers Convention. Traffic is considerably lighter and you don’t have the kids from High School South going out for lunch. If you couple that with Toms River and/or Ocean County employees having a day off it’s like a ghost town…which is nice once in a while.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Toms River

The Sefer Torah was donated by R’ Bentzy Gross, and given in to Kahal Ohr Aryeh Yisroel. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
TOMS RIVER, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS Philly

Crews battling brush fire in Medford, Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- In Medford, Burlington County, crews are battling a brush fire. The fire broke out in the woods near a summer camp for girls along Stokes Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The flames have already burned 10 acres, but no homes are in danger and no one has been hurt, Burlington County dispatchers said.
MEDFORD, NJ
Beach Radio

Second NJ location of ramen restaurant to open in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD — Having just celebrated its second anniversary in Metuchen, Menya Ramen House is planning on expanding to Bergen County, according to reports. Ridgewood-Glen Rock Patch reported Wednesday that owner Ryan Park said the new location would tentatively be opening in February on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood. A...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

