China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, in a sign of a limited easing of its stringent zero-Covid policy.
China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed.
Voice of America
Biden Facing Rivalries With Beijing, Moscow During Southeast Asia Trip
Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Leaving behind a better-than-expected Democratic performance in the November 8 Congressional elections, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and increased provocations from North Korea.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Voice of America
Uganda’s Health Ministry Says Ebola Cases Stabilizing
KAMPALA, UGANDA — As Uganda struggled to control the spread of the deadly Ebola virus, Health Ministry officials said Friday the cases are gradually stabilizing. This comes after media reports that some leaked documents show the disease could claim 500 lives by next April. The country has recorded 137 Ebola cases and 54 deaths since the outbreak began in September.
Voice of America
Uganda on High Alert as Ebola Continues to Spread
GENEVA — The World Health Organization reports the Ebola virus has now spread to eight districts in Uganda, including the densely populated capital Kampala. The outbreak of this deadly hemorrhagic disease was detected in late September. The latest WHO figures put the number of confirmed and suspected cases of...
Voice of America
Jailed Hong Kong Lawyer Defies Beijing's Campaign to Subjugate City
It was just after sunrise when the police came for Chow Hang-tung. The table in the room where she was working was strewn with documents as she prepared a bail application for a fellow pro-democracy activist. The 37-year-old barrister had pulled an all-nighter in her Hong Kong chambers on the 34th floor of the Bank of America Tower, where she liked to fuel herself with Japanese instant noodles and cups of instant coffee.
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
Chaos in Cyprus as 'thousands' of travellers are stranded at Paphos airport and trapped on planes after last-minute staff strike
There is chaos in Cyprus as thousands of travellers are stranded at an airport and trapped on planes after a last-minute strike by staff on Wednesday. Ground staff had announced a two-hour strike at Pafos International Airport between 2pm and 4pm local time — before extending it until around 7pm.
Voice of America
Biden to Meet ASEAN Leaders Amid China Rivalry, Ukraine War
U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China and Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Voice of America
East Timor Welcomes Admission ‘in Principle’ to ASEAN
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — East Timor welcomed a decision Saturday by Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders to admit the tiny country “in principle” as its 11th member, indicating the end is in sight for an 11-year quest to join the trade bloc. Timorese Ambassador to Cambodia...
Voice of America
On Island Near North Korea, Locals Lament Return of Tensions
Ties between the two Koreas are at their worst point in years, as the North launches a record number of missiles and the South increases military drills. VOA’s William Gallo traveled to a tiny Yeonpyeong Island near North Korea and spoke with residents who fear a return to hostilities. VOA footage by Kim Hyungjin, William Gallo. Lee Juhyun contributed.
Voice of America
Biden, Japan, S. Korea Unified in Response to North Korean Threats
PHNOM PENH — U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea met in Phnom Penh, where they vowed a united stance over threats posed by North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. The three leaders held talks on the sidelines of the East Asia...
Voice of America
Countries Should Cooperate to Cut Dependency on ‘Risky Countries,’ US Treasury Secretary Says
NEW DELHI — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in New Delhi Friday that “like-minded countries” should work together to reduce the world's economic dependency on “risky countries.”. On a visit to New Delhi aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, she said,...
Voice of America
Biden Tells Climate Conference 'Life of the Planet Is at Stake'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday told the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, that the global climate crisis "is about the very life of the planet" and that the United States is "putting its money where its mouth is" to address it. In his speech to the world...
Voice of America
Myanmar Crisis, North Korea Threat on Biden’s Agenda at East, Southeast Asian Summits
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. In...
Voice of America
US COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place
Washington — The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments until at least April of next year, two Biden administration officials said Friday. The possibility of a winter surge...
Voice of America
Tesla Says it Will Assist Police Probe into Fatal Crash in China
BEIJING — U.S. automaker Tesla said Sunday it will assist Chinese police investigating a crash involving one of its Model Y cars after local media reports said two people had died and three were injured when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The incident on November 5 in...
Voice of America
How Does North Korea Pay for Its Many Missile Tests?
North Korea’s missile tests are raising questions about its weapons program: How does the poor country pay for so many tests?. Some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million. But others say there is no way to estimate the cost. They say North Korea likely builds weapons at a much lower cost than other countries because of free labor and possible Chinese and Russian support.
