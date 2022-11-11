Read full article on original website
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volvo Teases All-New Compact Electric SUV for Gen-Zers
Volvo concluded the global premiere of the 2024 Volvo EX90, a seven-passenger, three-row all-electric flagship SUV for the Swedish brand, with a little exciting tease of what other future vehicles are still to come. At the end of the presentation in Stockholm, Sweden, Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan promised a little treat in a concluding video which featured a silhouette of the EX90 with another, all-new smaller vehicle in shadow.
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Top Speed
Audi Q8 E-Tron SUV Debuts As A Family Hauler With Nearly 500 Horsepower
Audi unveiled its first electric SUV, the E-Tron, in 2019, and while it was a capable performer, it had a limited driving range. So to make things right, Audi made an effort and launched the face-lifted E-Tron, which is now more efficient. However, with the 2023 update, the E-Tron has received a new nameplate and is now dubbed the Q8 E-Tron. Like the outgoing E-Tron, the new iteration will be available in both standard and Sportback body styles.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Autoweek.com
How Custom Dampers Help Convert the Polestar 2 BST into an Everyday Racer
The skunkworks project that became the Polestar 2 BST started life with the automaker’s chassis engineers lowering a dual-motor Polestar 2. Polestar started life, after all, as a racing team, and even before being shaped into the EV-dedicated arm of parents Volvo and Geely, would put its moniker on the backs of performance-tuned Volvos.
Top Speed
2023 Polestar 2: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Polestar 2 has been with us for quite a while now, and over the years, the Swedish EV brand has been giving it incremental updates. For 2023, however, the updates are much more pronounced, especially under the skin, though it's not significant enough to be considered a mid-cycle facelift. Due to these updates, the Polestar 2 has been given a price increase across the range. The Polestar 2 Single Motor now starts at $48,400 (+$2,500), while the Dual Motor version now starts at $51,900 (+$700). These prices do not yet consider the $7,500 federal tax credit and $1,400 destination fee.
Volvo reveals new electric vehicle - a seven-seater SUV
Volvo has revealed the brand’s latest electric vehicle - a seven-seater, all-electric SUV. The new Volvo EX90 comes as the company’s plans to reveal one new fully electric car each year. Volvo has also committed to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, as part of the company’s ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.The Volvo EX90 was revealed earlier this month and will be built in the USA starting next year and later also in China. By then, Volvo aims for those two production facilities to be climate-neutral.The Volvo EX90 is described as a stylish family car...
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW X1, AMG One 'Ring time: Today's Car News
BMW's X1 compact crossover has been redesigned for 2023, and it's about to spawn a new performance grade that will likely be labeled an X1 M35i. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the hot crossover, which looks to feature design details normally found on BMW's M cars. The...
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Volvo teases new electric crossover due in 2023
Volvo has provided the first glimpse at a new electric crossover due in 2023. During Wednesday’s presentation of its new 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, Volvo briefly showed a shadowy image of a much smaller offering with similar styling cues to the EX90. The image appears in the video below at the 105:40 mark, and depicts the new crossover sitting to the left of an EX90.
Tree Hugger
Meet Volvo's New All-Electric Flagship SUV
Volvo has a goal of only selling fully electric cars by 2030, which is a huge feat since most of its current models are still powered by a combustion engine. Today, Volvo already offers the fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, but now it unveiled its new flagship electric SUV: the 2024 Volvo EX90.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs
In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
Top Speed
Volkswagen's R Lineup Will Never Be The Same
For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
AOL Corp
Amazon's new robot should strike fear into its hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers
Amazon unveiled Sparrow, a robot capable of handling individual items on Thursday. The robot could reduce the company's reliance on human warehouse workers. Amazon has been trying to fully automate its warehouses for the past several years. What do you call a robotic arm that relies on computer vision, artificial...
Jalopnik
Stanceworks' Honda-Powered Ferrari 244 GTK Is Done – Kind of
I’ve been following Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and his Honda-powered Ferrari build for years at this point. It’s been an interesting ride, to say the least, and getting to see the car the week before it was supposed to be at SEMA was a high point of the year for me. Now though, the car is done — kind of.
