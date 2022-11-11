The Polestar 2 has been with us for quite a while now, and over the years, the Swedish EV brand has been giving it incremental updates. For 2023, however, the updates are much more pronounced, especially under the skin, though it's not significant enough to be considered a mid-cycle facelift. Due to these updates, the Polestar 2 has been given a price increase across the range. The Polestar 2 Single Motor now starts at $48,400 (+$2,500), while the Dual Motor version now starts at $51,900 (+$700). These prices do not yet consider the $7,500 federal tax credit and $1,400 destination fee.

14 DAYS AGO