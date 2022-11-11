Read full article on original website
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
Do NBA teams just hate Dwight Howard that much?
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Who Probably Won't Be With Lakers By Spring, Hoping Lakers Make Playoffs In Spring
The ultimate goal is to win a championship, but it doesn't look too promising
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid dominating in Sixers' win over Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers completed a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Hawks as they were able to come away with a 121-109 win at home on Saturday. The win was important for them to bounce back after looking sluggish in Atlanta on Thursday as they dropped the first game of this mini series.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Meeting With Joe Tsai
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared his first public statement after meeting with Joe Tsai
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Lamar Odom Would Trade Anthony Davis And A 1st Round Pick for Kevin Durant "In A Heartbeat"
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers, missing their best player, get a chance to end their five-game losing streak against the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, missing their second-best player. What if the Nets' best player, Kevin Durant, once again demands to be moved, as he did during the 2022 offseason? Is there...
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
But how serious are those inquiries?
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Sixers fall to Trae Young, Hawks after horrific offense performance
The Philadelphia 76ers dropped Thursday night’s game to the Atlanta Hawks 104-95 falling to 5-7 on the season, while an immediate rematch Saturday night awaits. The lone productive player for the Sixers was Joel Embiid, who played 31 minutes. He finished with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field (0/3 3P) and managed to get to the line — adding eight free throws on ten attempts. Similarly, Atlanta’s #1 option, Trae Young, converted on all ten of his free throw attempts in 33 minutes en route to a 26-point scoring output.
Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first...
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry shouts out UConn's Azzi Fudd on Friday
Shortly after dropping 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry paid tribute to a fellow sharpshooter and friend in the college ranks: UConn Huskies women's basketball star Azzi Fudd. Curry -- an ardent support...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey power Thunder past Knicks
NEW YORK -- — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder shot a season-high 62.5% from the field in a 145-135 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder,...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Real About Roster
The frustration is slowly mounting up for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
76ers vs. Hawks: Doc Rivers’ Update on PJ Tucker’s Health
Doc Rivers discussed PJ Tucker's minor setback on Thursday night.
Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, gets Syracuse basketball offer
Twenty years ago, future NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to the national championship at the end of the 2002-03 season. On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of the Most Outstanding Player in the 2003 NCAA tournament, received an offer from the Orange. The younger Anthony is a 6-foot-5 wing...
Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106
NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans led by as many...
