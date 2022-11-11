ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
