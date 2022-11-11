Read full article on original website
Lifelong Georgia Democrat votes Republican for first time, says Biden 'opened my eyes': 'Enough is enough'
'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones and 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth speak to voters on key issues.
Biden praises 2022 election results, touting Dems 'purely insane' economic agenda: Rep. Byron Donalds
Following Democrats' self-proclaimed successful midterm elections, President Biden praised his administration's economic agenda during a speech Thursday, ensuring that voters will start to see "investments" being made that will "take some time" for Americans to reap the benefits. During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday. Florida Rep. Byron Donald's...
“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats
Younger voters were part of the blue wall that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” on Tuesday and contributed to a number of unlikely Democratic successes. Exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), which includes a consortium of news outlets and the Edison Research group, found that younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms. Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Blake Masters, the Peter Thiel-funded GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, gave a masterclass last month in sowing doubt about the results of the midterms — before a single ballot was cast. During a campaign stop reported by The Daily Beast, Masters recalled his dad worrying that, even if Masters...
Opinion: Election results show it's time for Republicans to leave the cult of Trump behind
Here's hoping enough Republicans realize it's healthier to be a party of ideas than a vehicle for one politician's cult of personality.
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put...
CNN panelist predicts 'bad night,' says Democrats didn't 'listen' to voters throughout the election
Democratic strategist and CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen said Sunday that she was "not happy" with the Democratic Party and insisted they didn't listen to voters in these elections. "I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy. I just think that we did not listen to voters in this...
Rep. Boebert's lead strengthens as uncounted ballots dwindle
In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1,100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles.Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third district. I look forward to being a congresswoman once again in a second term and fighting for everything that we worked so hard."That was Nov. 8 in Grand Junction, after the polls had closed and Boebert was trailing Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member. At his election night event, he promised, "If...
America Just Shrugged Off Biden’s Big Climate Law
Probably the best day for climate action in American political history was August 7, 2022, when the Senate overcame 30 years of sclerosis and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate bill. After that day, the bill’s adoption into law was all but assured, and it sailed through the House and reached the president’s desk.
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
Factbox-U.S. election deniers lose bids in key midterm races
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen were their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where if elected they stood to play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president.
‘Somewhat’ disapprovers of Biden are the new swing voters
In today's polarized environment, it can be difficult to find swing voters. But in Tuesday's election results, there was a clearly defined bloc: Those who "somewhat disapprove" of President Biden.Nov. 13, 2022.
Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024
Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.”. He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election...
Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term
A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
Iowa regents investigate enrollment drops, project future increases
Iowa’s public universities are projected to see enrollment growth after a six-year decline, members of the Iowa Board of Regents heard this week.
