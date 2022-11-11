ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Fox Business

Biden praises 2022 election results, touting Dems 'purely insane' economic agenda: Rep. Byron Donalds

Following Democrats' self-proclaimed successful midterm elections, President Biden praised his administration's economic agenda during a speech Thursday, ensuring that voters will start to see "investments" being made that will "take some time" for Americans to reap the benefits. During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday. Florida Rep. Byron Donald's...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

‘Thank you Gen Z!’ How young voters saved the Democrats

Younger voters were part of the blue wall that fended off a so-called “red tsunami” on Tuesday and contributed to a number of unlikely Democratic successes. Exit polls from the National Election Pool (NEP), which includes a consortium of news outlets and the Edison Research group, found that younger voters aged 18-29 were the only voter group by age to overwhelmingly support Democrats in the midterms. Sixty-three per cent of voters in that age group voted for Democratic House candidates, according to the poll, while 35 per cent voted for Republicans.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Rep. Boebert's lead strengthens as uncounted ballots dwindle

In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1,100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles.Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third  district. I look forward to being a congresswoman once again in a second term and fighting for everything that we worked so hard."That was Nov. 8 in Grand Junction, after the polls had closed and Boebert was trailing Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member. At his election night event, he promised, "If...
COLORADO STATE
The Atlantic

America Just Shrugged Off Biden’s Big Climate Law

Probably the best day for climate action in American political history was August 7, 2022, when the Senate overcame 30 years of sclerosis and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate bill. After that day, the bill’s adoption into law was all but assured, and it sailed through the House and reached the president’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

Democrat Cisco Aguilar was elected as Nevada’s secretary of state, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." Marchant's loss marks the latest defeat for election conspiracy theorists...
NEVADA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump has declared Iowa his turf for 2024

Donald Trump blew into Sioux Gateway Airport last week not so much to praise Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds but to tell the cold, windblown diehards that he “very, very, very probably will do it again.”. He set the stage for the 2024 presidential campaign before the midterm election...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term

Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

