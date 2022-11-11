Read full article on original website
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Gold firms on Fed slowdown hopes; investors assess Poland blast
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Wednesday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation boosted bets for smaller rate hikes, while markets awaited more clarity surrounding reports of Russian missiles killing two people in Poland. Spot gold held its ground at $1,776.73 per ounce, as of 0300...
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
UPDATE 1-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
(Adds written testimony, other comments) Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that...
Stocks pare losses, dollar falls after Biden defuses tensions over Poland blast
LONDON (Reuters) - Global stocks pared losses and the dollar fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian defence missile, dispelling fears that it originated from Russia. Initial relief among investors was enough to...
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
Kalkine: Should you explore these ASX-listed dividend-paying stocks today?
The S&P/ASX200 was dropping 20.00 points or 0.28% to 7,126.30 as of 15 Nov, 10:23 am AEDT. The bottom performing stocks: Core Lithium down 4.02% and Allkem, down 3.87%. 8 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. United Malt (ASX: UMG) announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Life360 (ASX: 360) reported unaudited financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Sunland Group (ASX: SDG) declared a special dividend of 60cps.
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
UPDATE 2-Buffett's Berkshire discloses $4.1 bln TSMC stake
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC up more than 6% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as it...
Are Tether and USDT cryptocurrencies the same? | Kalkine Media
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market.
kalkine: Why is the popular crypto exchange Crypto.com under scrutiny?
Crypto.com is under scrutiny from investors after its native token took a dive. Crypto.com’s worries come on the back of the collapse of the popular crypto exchange FTX.
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms
(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
G20 Summit: What you need to know now
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues, including Taiwan and North Korea, that have contributed to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI. * The meeting ahead of...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person talks since...
