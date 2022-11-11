Read full article on original website
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
As working from home became more common during the COVID pandemic, so did employee tracking software.
thebiochronicle.com
5 Food Delivery Management Systems For Restaurants
When looking for a Food Delivery Management system, the first thing to look for is a user-friendly interface. This will make the process of managing orders as simple as possible. Ideally, the platform should incorporate multiple elements that give users control and a positive experience. The interface should also be easy to navigate.
How to protect your data in the cloud
When it comes to data security in the cloud, what keeps Robert Sullivan up at night? “Everything, all day,” says Agero’s chief information security officer with a laugh. Agero, based in Medford, Mass., is a white-label service for drivers that coordinates activities ranging from roadside assistance to accident management. The B2B’s partners include insurance and auto giants. “Not only do we not want people going in and stealing data, but it would be a difficult discussion to have with a client, as well as all the other clients, to understand how, exactly, there was a client data breach,” says Sullivan, who is also vice president of technology shared services at Agero. “My greatest concern is that we expose a client’s data out there somehow and don’t do the diligence that we need to protect that.”
thebiochronicle.com
How to Find a Digital Marketing Agency in Lahore
If you’re looking for a digital marketing agency in Lahore, LinkedIn is a good place to start your search. This social media platform has a huge audience, with almost one-fourth of users under the age of thirty-nine. Businesses are particularly interested in this age group since they are some of the biggest spenders. However, you shouldn’t assume that any agency will be able to provide the services you need. You should ask as many questions as you can to assess the agency’s skills.
The Windows Club
How to open and view System Information panel in Windows 11
System Information panel or Microsoft System Information (Msinfo32.exe) Tool or MSINFO32 is a built-in utility in Windows 11/10. It provides a system summary and detailed information about Hardware Resources, Components (Sound Device, Infrared, Storage, Ports, Printing, Display, etc.), and System Environment (Program Groups, OLE Registration, Print Jobs, Environment Variables, Loaded Modules, Services, and more). So, if you want to access all such information, then you can open and view the System Information panel in Windows 11 in different ways.
aiexpress.io
Comparing unstructured notes within an ophthalmology-specific database
Some information factors housed in digital well being document methods are extra appropriate for large-scale analysis than others. Quantifiable information factors (eg, IOP and visible acuity) are, generally, extra simply aggregated and in contrast than qualifiable info comparable to free textual content in a affected person observe from a scientific encounter. Recording unstructured notes in a affected person document is helpful for monitoring a scientific course, symptomatology, and a clinician’s observations, prognoses and therapeutic plan. They’re helpful for patient-level encounters, however they current a problem for large-scale information evaluation. Though the reply is advanced, the query is easy: How do you examine notes recorded from physician-specific shorthand throughout a number of EHR methods? Discovering an efficient methodology to take action may yield vital insights.
salestechstar.com
Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center
Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management. Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform. As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools...
makeuseof.com
5 Practical Uses of Docker Containers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Docker is an open-source platform for deploying applications in bundled components known as containers. At the very core of most Docker containers is a lightweight Linux server running in a virtualized environment.
Image Classification on Azure With Dagshub Direct Data Access
Training an Image Classification Model on Azure without storing data on-prem using Dagshub Direct Data Access and Azure ML SDK. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have become ubiquitous and one of the key skills of a Data Scientist is to be able to build models that are scalable, deal with sensitive data and also build reliable data and model pipelines — that are reproducible. While Cloud Technologies allow us to build scalable pipelines- we need to store all the files on our cloud before we can use them for training models incurring GPU cost and time to pull the data.
TechCrunch
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
aiexpress.io
Inside Microsoft’s cloud-first .NET 7 release
This 12 months’s .NET Conf noticed the discharge of .NET 7, the newest launch of Microsoft’s largest and most essential open supply platform. Together with the underlying tooling, there are new language releases for C# and F#, in addition to the cross-platform MAUI person interface framework and a brand new launch of ASP.NET Core and Blazor for server- and client-side internet utility growth. There’s additionally a significant replace to the Orleans distributed utility growth framework, with a brand new naming scheme that places it in sync with .NET finally.
How is Ubuntu a Distribution and Windows an Operating System?
What is a Linux distribution? Why Linux has so many distributions? Why is Ubuntu called a Linux distribution and not an operating system?. Linux has a lot of distributions to cater to different types of users. We have Ubuntu which has a full-blown graphical user interface making it perfect for desktop users and beginners to Linux, especially the ones coming from Windows and macOS. Then we have distributions like Red Hat Enterprise Linux, abbreviated as RHEL. Red Hat is a Linux distro designed for Enterprise or commercial purposes. Red Hat is usually a top choice for server environments, given its stability and regular security patches, which boost its overall security. We also have a distribution called Kali Linux. Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distro designed for penetration testing and conducting digital forensics. It ships with out-of-the-box tools meant for penetration testing. Kali Linux is meant for Cybersecurity experts and students who want to venture into penetration testing.
marktechpost.com
Top Tools To Do Machine Learning Serving In Production
Creating a model is one thing, but using that model in production is quite another. The next step after a data scientist completes a model is to deploy it so that it can serve the application. Batch and online model serving are the two main categories. Batch refers to feeding...
The Windows Club
How to use the TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel
This post explains how to use the new TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel on a Windows PC. TEXTSPLIT() is a Text function in Excel. The purpose of this function is to split a given text string on the basis of one or more delimiters. The text is split into a dynamic array and the array values automatically spill into multiple cells across columns and/or rows. This is a useful function to split text strings that contain multiple spaces, commas, or a mix of different delimiters.
