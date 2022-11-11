ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2022 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Appearance, Wardrobe Change

Taylor Swift, the top winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, made an unannounced appearance at the awards show to accept her honors in-person. After taking with selfies with fans and posing for photographers on the red carpet on Sunday (Nov. 13), Swift took home four awards: best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” One dress wasn’t enough for Swift, who arrived in a dress featuring a low-cut, black bodysuit with a bejeweled, netted skirt, but had changed into a bedazzled minidress with a polo collar by the time of her best...
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Taylor Swift in 'shambles' after making history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift made history on Monday as the first artist to claim the entire top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The "Midnights" singer became the first artist in chart history to claim all 10 slots, and did so with songs from her latest album. Her track "Anti-Hero" leads the chart after it was streamed 59.7 million times and sold 13,500 copies in the past week. The song is now the ninth overall No. 1.
netflixjunkie.com

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift Fans Have Some Beef With Avenged Sevenfold’s Frontman

In the music industry, Taylor Swift's fanbase is one of the more passionate and defensive groups. They’ve gotten riled up over many things including Jeopardy contestants failing to recognize the lyrics of the pop star and if they should alter wedding plans because of her tour. Now they are vehement over comments from Avenged Sevenfold's frontman M. Shadows tweeting about his dislike of artists selling multiple copies of the same album.
NME

Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts

Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
The Independent

Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
TheStreet

Taylor Swift May Ruin Your Wedding

The day Swifties have long been burning lavender haze for has arrived, as Taylor Swift recently announced that she will go on her first tour in more than five years in 2023. Swift’s last proper tour, in support of her album “Reputation,” was in 2018; a planned series of shows behind her 2019 pop album “Lover” was canceled due to the pandemic.

