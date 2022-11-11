ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigray’s civilian toll, Rohingya security fears, and cholera vaccine cuts: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Fears over civilian atrocities as conflict rages in Tigray. Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict has taken yet another turn for the worse in the past two weeks as the federal army and its allies make major territorial gains and the UN warns of an “utterly staggering” toll on civilians. Half a million combatants are thought to be engaged in fighting and tens of thousands of people may have been killed since a five-month truce ended in August. Tigrayan fighters could be forced into another guerrilla-style insurgency as their ammunition stocks dwindle and their movements are restricted by federal drones. Pro-government forces, meanwhile, have captured a string of towns in recent days – including Shire, which hosts thousands of displaced Tigrayans – and they appear set on taking the regional capital, Mekelle. There are fears these troops will commit atrocities against Tigrayans, as they did in a previous offensive in late 2020 and early 2021. Peace talks are supposed to take place early next week in South Africa, but diplomatic efforts have failed to avert violence so far and seem likely to flop again.
Syria’s water woes, slivers of climate hope, and Yemen’s mercenaries: the Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Syria’s cholera outbreak has now spread to every one of the country’s 14 provinces, with 24,000 suspected cases and more than 80 deaths since early September. Severe water shortages – exacerbated by war, politics, and climate change – have forced people to drink unsafe water and allowed cholera bacteria to spread in the extremely low Euphrates River. There are other dangerous impacts from what the UN calls an “already dire water crisis” that is likely to get worse: Pastures dry up, and farmers have to sell their livestock. Crop yields are low, prices go up, and more families are forced to skip meals. It’s almost as predictable as what happens when winter comes to northern Syria: Many can’t afford heating and resort to burning whatever they can find, tents collapse under the weight of storms, and the temperatures can be deadly. Aid groups are working on what’s known as “winterisation”, but this week a UN representative called the response “grossly underfunded”, warning that if more money doesn’t come in, “families will not receive the heating, fuel, blankets, and winter clothes they desperately need to keep warm.”
How deep-seated sexism is making food insecurity worse in Nigeria

She Said: Women’s lives, women’s voices You’ve heard it before. Women and girls pay a heavy price during humanitarian crises. She Said is an ongoing collection of reporting in which women offer glimpses of their lives, speaking with TNH from COVID-19 lockdowns, situations of conflict and displacement, and other global emergencies.
In Myanmar, a monk takes on the junta

1 February 2021 started like any other day for Sayadaw U Yaw Gyi, a Buddhist monk and monastic teacher living in Myanmar’s Irrawaddy region. He woke up at 4am, went out to collect alms, and returned to his monastery at 5am. Only then did he check Facebook and learn that the military had staged a coup. The internet and phone line were cut off soon after. By 8am, the coup was confirmed by a state TV broadcast announcing the military had seized power. “When I heard the news, my mind was not on teaching anymore,” he said.
Meet the DIY humanitarians changing it up

Most people think of the multi-billion-dollar aid system in terms of the recognisable big players – UN organisations, international NGOs, government donors. But thousands of others are working independently to support those affected by crisis. Many aren’t considered formal aid workers, and most go unrecognised by the traditional humanitarian system.
In Lebanon, a call for help costs too much

Lebanon’s three-year financial collapse has come to impact almost every aspect of life; even the act of picking up the phone to call for help. Since the start of July, when Lebanon’s government made a change that resulted in a drastic rise in the cost of phone and internet use, many aid groups say they’ve seen a significant decline in calls to their helplines.
Oh FFS: A guide to climate change acronyms

The aid sector loves its acronyms. Stir in some climate science and the political language of global treaty negotiations, and you have the recipe for a (rapidly warming) cauldron of alphabet soup. Here’s a guide to some of the tongue-twisting abbreviations, acronyms, and initialisms that help make climate change language...
After ‘A Ukraine Diary’: When the fog of war settled

The last time I wrote something like this, I was finishing up my near-daily war diary. It was the end of March. Russian forces were still dangerously close to where I live in a village near Kyiv. My family was still fearing the worst: a Russian occupation that could last for years.
Nigeria’s #EndSARS struggle endures

Two years ago, Nigerian youths were taking to the streets in huge demonstrations against police brutality, triggered by the repeated deaths of young men at the hands of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) – a notoriously brutal and lawless unit. What became known as #EndSARS was groundbreaking, reverberating throughout...
In Afghanistan, a drive to continue education – and confront the Taliban

As the day of the Kankor, Afghanistan’s college entrance exam, approached last month, Mozhdah Hossaini and her classmates were certain it would end in disappointment. “We just kept thinking, ‘What if we get to the gates of the university and they turn us away?’” Hossaini, 19, told The New Humanitarian by phone from Mazar-e Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province, shortly after her 5 October exam date.
