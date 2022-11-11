Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Less and late: UK gives $1 billion to global disease fight
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government said on Monday it would contribute 1 billion pounds ($1.18 billion) to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, more than six weeks after other countries made their commitments. The total, which covers 2023-25, is 30% less than Britain pledged during the previous...
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ANZ to pay $28 mln to settle consumer credit insurance lawsuit
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said it would contribute A$42 million ($28.10 million) to settle a class action lawsuit by law firm Slater & Gordon in 2020 over sale of three consumer credit insurance products. ($1 = 1.4948 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Qatar World Cup: ‘Fake Fans’ Claims Highlight Surreal Atmosphere, TikTok Footage Emerges Of Meagre Lodgings
Days out from the start of FIFA’s soccer World Cup in Qatar, things are taking a turn for the surreal. Over the past 24 hours, the tournament’s organizers have rejected accusations of fake fans parading in the streets in Doha, while a social media video of basic-looking accommodation has been getting millions of hits. Videos posted on TikTok channel Qatari Living appear to show fans cheering while dressed in official England, Argentina and Brazil merchandize. This led to suggestions they had been paid but reporters for The Guardian and The Times have spoken with several supporters and report their enthusiasm and knowledge...
kalkinemedia.com
France's top priority is ending inflation, Le Maire tells Yellen at G20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that Europe and France were paying a heavy price for Russia's actions in Ukraine through higher energy prices and inflation, and France's top economic priority was to bring these down. Le Maire told U.S. Treasury Secretary...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S., Japan and partners mobilise $20 billion to move Indonesia away from coal
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A coalition of countries will mobilise $20 billion of public and private finance to help Indonesia shut coal power plants and bring forward the sector's peak emissions date by seven years to 2030, the United States, Japan and partners said on Tuesday. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Israeli-controlled shipping firm says tanker hit by projectile off Oman
DUBAI (Reuters) - A tanker was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage to the hull with no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday. Three maritime sources told Reuters that a drone was suspected...
