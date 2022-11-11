Read full article on original website
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
A hidden planet-killer asteroid could pose a threat to Earth in the future
Astronomers have discovered a hidden planet-killer asteroid that could pose a threat to Earth in the future. The asteroid, which is one of three astronomers report on in a new paper published in The Astronomical Journal, is named 2022 AP7. It was spotted using the Dark Energy Camera on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope during a brief window of twilight.
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
Astronomers just detected a potentially hazardous 0.9-mile-wide asteroid hiding in the Sun's glare
An international team of astronomers has discovered three near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System, safely tucked in the glare of the Sun. One of them is an enormous asteroid, dubbed a "planet killer" that could someday collide with the Earth. One does not have to worry, as...
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
NASA Unveils Mind-Blowing Image of Asteroid After DART Impact
NASA shared a crazy photo of the Dimorphos asteroid. The photo was taken prior to the asteroid being blasted out of orbit. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) smashed into the large asteroid as a test late last month. The mission went successfully, and Dimorphos changed course after the impact as expected.
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Collapsed Arecibo telescope offers near-Earth asteroid warning from beyond the grave
The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico completely collapsed in 2020. Now, scientists going through its final observations offer a major new asteroid report.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
All Is Not Well at NASA's JPL
NASA’s JPL is struggling with issues related to budget, staffing, and poor communications, forcing the space agency to delay a highly anticipated mission to Venus. During the annual meeting of the Venus Exploration Analysis Group on Monday, Director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze described the mission delay as “the most painful thing I’ve ever had to do probably in my whole life.” However, Glaze said that in trying to address challenges highlighted by an independent review board, “there were zero good options.”
Astronomers discovered something strange about 'potentially hazardous' asteroid Phaethon
The asteroid Phaethon's rotational period is decreasing, which is rare for space rocks.
Mars Shaken by Meteorite Impact That Dug Up a Pleasant Surprise
A meteor crashed into Mars on Christmas Eve 2021, and shook the planet so much that NASA's InSight lander recorded the rumblings. Scientists didn't know where the quake came from until NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, a spacecraft circling the red planet, captured images of the new impact crater. NASA revealed...
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft just passed Earth on its way to Mars and won’t be back for another two years
Astronomers and skywatchers are sharing their images and videos of Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft as it buzzed close by Earth on Sunday.The large school bus-sized Lucy spacecraft passed within 220 miles of Earth on Sunday morning, and was visible to viewers in Western Australia and the western US. Lucy’s flyby came on the one-year anniversary of its launch, the first high-speed close encounter of a planned 12-year mission to visit the Jupiter Trojan asteroids. Nasa encouraged people to share images of Lucy on social media using the hashtag #SpotTheSpacecraft, or images of themselves waving at the passing Lucy using the hashtag...
Photo Shows Enormous Asteroid 2022 RM4 Before Its Close Pass by Earth
The image depicts the massive asteroid one day before it zoomed past Earth at over 52,000 miles per hour.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
Earth's closest black hole has been discovered
Black holes are probably the most extreme objects in the Universe. Supermassive versions of these highly dense objects are quite rare and likely reside only at the centers of large galaxies. However, stellar-mass black holes – which weight from five to 100 times the mass of our Sun – are much more common, with an estimated 100 million in the Milky Way alone. Only a few of these have been found to date, and nearly all of them were “active” – meaning that, unlike dormant black holes, they shine brightly in X-rays while consuming material from a nearby stellar companion.
