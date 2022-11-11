Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO