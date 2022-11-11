ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lincolnparishjournal.com

Updated high school playoff brackets for all eight divisions

The first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state football playoffs are in the books and the updated playoff brackets for all eight divisions can be accessed below. Both Ruston and Cedar Creek will head into week two of the playoffs this week, while Lincoln Prep’s season came...
LOUISIANA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bossier City, November 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Haughton get wins

Cope took the lead in both Bossier Parish middle school divisions with close victories over Benton at home Thursday. In two extremely competitive contests, Cope won the eighth-grade game 21-20 and the seventh-grade game 26-24. In another eighth-grade game, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-14 at Greenacres. In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
gocentenary.com

Cheer Team Hits Zero At American Allstar Competition

Shreveport - The Centenary Cheer Team Hit Zero at its first competition in program history on Saturday at the American Allstar Competition held at the Shreveport Convention Center. The team received scores of 16.8/20, 23.6/30, and 46/50 and received 1st place in its division unfer the direction of first-year head...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: BPCC off to 2-0 start

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 2-0 start after an 85-66 victory over Piney Woods Thursday in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Jon’Quarius McGhee and D’Marcus Hall led BPCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Logan Turner added 11 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 10. Hall had...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
kalb.com

Girls on the Run

Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern. The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tioga Archery Champs. City of Alexandria honors veterans. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Coldest air of the season so far Saturday night

SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Haughton shocks Airline...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year

Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School

Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

First Baptist to hold community Thanksgiving meal

First Baptist Church of Ruston invites local residents and LA Tech and Grambling State students to a community Thanksgiving meal as part of “To Ruston with Love” on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. a the Ruston Civic Center. First Baptist Ruston has been hosting this even since...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Strong cold front to bring rain and 30-degree drop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! You’re either going to like or extremely dislike this forecast because it will definitely be feeling like Fall starting this weekend. Today, still warm with highs near the 80-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be clear until the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night

Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

