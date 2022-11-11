ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and MAE ANDERSON AP Business Writers
 4 days ago

Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts it itself had approved.

It's the latest whiplash-inducing change to the service where uncertainty has become the norm since billionaire Elon Musk took control two weeks ago. Prior to that, the blue check was granted to government entities, corporations, celebrities and journalists verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month.

An impostor account posing as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. and registered under the revamped Twitter Blue system tweeted that insulin was free, forcing the Indianapolis company to post an apology. Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own companies Tesla and SpaceX were also impersonated, as well as the accounts of various professional sports and political figures.

For advertisers who have put their business with Twitter on hold, the fake accounts could be the last straw: Musk’s rocky run atop the platform — laying off half its workforce and triggering high-profile departures — has raised questions about its survivability.

The impostors can cause big problems, even if they’re taken down quickly.

They have created “overwhelming reputational risk for placing advertising investments on the platform,” said Lou Paskalis, longtime marketing and media executive and former Bank of America head of global media. Adding that with the fake “verified” brand accounts, “a picture emerges of a platform in disarray that no media professional would risk their career by continuing to make advertising investments on, and no governance apparatus or senior executive would condone if they did.”

Adding to the confusion, Twitter now has two categories of “blue checks,” and they look identical. One includes the accounts verified before Musk took helm. It notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.” The other notes that the account subscribes to Twitter Blue.

But as of midday Friday, Twitter Blue was not available for subscription.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted that “too many corrupt legacy Blue ‘verification’ checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months.”

An email sent to Twitter's press address went unanswered. The company's communications department was gutted in the layoffs and Twitter has not responded to queries from The Associated Press since Oct. 27 when Musk took the helm.

Thursday night, Twitter also once again began adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts. It had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.

They returned Thursday night, at least for some accounts — including Twitter's own, as well as big companies like Amazon, Nike and Coca-Cola, before many vanished again.

Celebrities also did not appear to be getting the “official” label.

Twitter is heavily dependent on ads and about 90% of its revenue comes from advertisers. But each change that Musk is rolling out — or rolling back — makes the site less appealing for big brands.

“It has become chaos,” said Richard Levick, CEO of public relations firm Levick. “Who buys into chaos?”

A bigger issue for Musk might be the risk to his reputation as a model tech executive, since the rollout of different types of verifications and other changes have been botched, Levick added.

“It’s another example something not very well thought out, and that’s what happens when you rush,” Levick said. “Musk has been known as a trusted visionary and magician — he can’t lose that moniker and that’s what’s at risk right now,” Levick said.

Twitter is a small part of total ad spending for the biggest companies that advertise on the platform. Google, Amazon and Meta account for about 75% of digital ads globally, with all other platforms combined making up the other 25%. Twitter accounts for about 0.9% of global digital ad spending, according to Insider Intelligence.

“For most marketers on budgets, Twitter has always been that thing that is potentially too big to totally ignore but not quite big enough to care about,” said Mark DiMassimo, creative chief of marketing agency DiGo.

“None of this is a forever moral or ethical stand on the point of advertisers,” he added. “If Musk proves to be a civilizing force in the long run advertisers will come back — if Twitter is still there. It’s a ‘for now’ decision — why be there now?”

AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

AFP

Twitter scrambles to curb spread of fake accounts

Twitter moved on Friday to curb fake accounts that have proliferated since Elon Musk's takeover, suspending sign-ups for a new paid checkmark system and reinstating a gray "official" badge on some accounts. In introducing the paid blue-check verification system, Musk had warned that Twitter would suspend fake accounts not clearly marked as parody. 
ABC News

Balenciaga says goodbye to Twitter amid Elon Musk's takeover

Balenciaga is saying "bye-bye" to Twitter. Several users recently noticed that the luxury fashion label no longer had an account on the platform. "Good Morning America" has confirmed that the brand will no longer maintain a Twitter account moving forward. While the brand has chosen not to make any further...
Indy100

Elon Musk has brought Ligma-Johnson back to Twitter HQ

Infamous pranksters Ligma and Johnson are back at Twitter HQ - this time with the blessing of CEO Elon Musk.Videos of the two supposed laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of headquarters circulated worldwide shortly after Elon Musk acquired the company two weeks ago.Given rumors had swirled before the takeover that Musk planned on cutting a large portion of Twitter's staff upon acquisition, it was pretty believable.In one video, a man claiming to be an ex-Twitter employee called Daniel Johnson spoke to news outlets about being laid off. But said he had to leave the interview to "touch base with...
Vox

Elon Musk, master businessman, can’t make up his mind

Since Elon Musk first offered to buy Twitter this spring, it appears that the billionaire has had a very hard time deciding just what to do with it. It seems as though every time he makes a grand pronouncement about the social media platform, he ends up walking it back. He’s changed his mind on everything from buying Twitter in the first place to what color its signature check marks should be, and he’s done so in a spectacularly public way. Workers at the social media platform — those who are left after massive layoffs — are reportedly pulling 20-hour days to follow Musk’s ever-changing whims. He’s flip-flopped on so many things, it’s tough to keep track. Here’s a running list. Stay tuned for more.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘We got cheated’: Pro-Trump online communities in disbelief over lack of a ‘red tsunami’

Pro-Trump online communities have reacted with dismay and disbelief to early results in Tuesday's US midterm elections, blaming voter fraud for the lack of a red wave.Before many races had even been called, users in far-right Telegram channels and bulletin boards had begun accusing Democrats and establishment Republicans of fixing the race."These results are farcical," said one poster on The Donald, a successor to Reddit's banned TheDonald forum. "There’s no rhyme or reason. You don’t get a blowout from counties in Florida and then magically cross state lines into 'highly competitive' territory in Georgia."Another wrote: " If this doesn't...
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
Los Angeles Times

Drake, 21 Savage hit with temporary restraining order in Vogue trademark lawsuit

Drake and 21 Savage have been hit with a temporary restraining order following their use of Vogue trademarks to promote their new album, “Her Loss.” The order comes after Vogue owner Condé Nast filed a $4-million copyright infringement lawsuit against the recording artists, contending that the faux collaboration they touted with the fashion magazine was unauthorized.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A

Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
