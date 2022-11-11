Read full article on original website
10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
ffnews.com
Integrated Finance Launches ‘Fintech Foundation’ With Top Industry Brands
The ‘Fintech Foundation’ will offer emerging Fintech businesses the support they need to take the next step in their growth journey. Working alongside its partners, Integrated Finance will provide businesses who are accepted to the programme with the guidance required to take a solution from ideation to launch, as well as offering access to best-in-class providers, and the technologies needed to build a truly scalable business. The programme is designed to ensure more innovative Fintech businesses get to market and improve the provision of financial services globally.
How businesses can collaboratively 'walk the talk' on social and economic challenges
Businesses are facing increasing pressures to tackle social and environmental challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss and inequality. However, most businesses are failing to meet these challenges head on, and governments have struggled to hold them accountable. With increased globalization, supply chains for everyday products have become increasingly complex and can span a large number of jurisdictions, making it difficult for governments to regulate business conduct on their own. A new approach to business regulation is needed to suit this changing context and address pressing global issues. Multi-stakeholder initiatives One non-governmental approach that has gained significant attention is multi-stakeholder initiatives, like the...
petsplusmag.com
Some Retailers May Embrace Automation This Holiday Season
As U.S. retailers prepare for the busy holiday shopping season, more than 60 percent say they are having trouble finding qualified candidates to staff their stores, while 45 percent claim to be struggling to fill contact center and back-office positions. These findings are from new research by Verint (Melville, N.Y.), which specializes in customer engagement.
Radio Ink
Grow Your Sales by Growing Your Skills
(By Loyd Ford) It’s no secret that these columns are about increasing sales, busting out opportunity and growing revenue. Everyone is interested, right? But once we all agree that we want more sales, what happens next?. You don’t have to be told that selling can be tough. Here are...
3 Adaptive Strategies Every Business Needs to Navigate Uncertain Times Ahead
Focusing on these three essential strategies can better prepare your business to respond to the unknown.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Delivering on Consumer Expectations
Today’s shoppers expect deliveries whenever, wherever, and however they want. These growing demands have made inventory, fulfillment, and last mile delivery processes critical bottom-line considerations for retailers of all sizes. But without the proper tools or guiding strategies, the cost of meeting these expectations can easily chip away at retailers' margins.
programminginsider.com
Top Blockchain Certifications for Blockchain Professionals in 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Certifications are proof of your skills in a specific technology. In the age of competition for the best job roles in the field of tech, certifications serve as a crucial differentiator. With the right blockchain certification, you can explore multiple options for career development alongside strengthening your identity as a blockchain expert. On the other hand, you cannot rely on a specific set of certifications in the domain of blockchain, as you have to learn many other new and innovative concepts.
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
