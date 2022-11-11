Read full article on original website
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
Navigation season along Missouri River to end early following low water levels
A lack of rain in Missouri is causing the navigation season along the Missouri River to end early.
Inside look: Amazon opens new, high-tech facility in Northland
Amazon is stepping up its game with a new, high-tech sortation center in Liberty, Missouri where employees and robots work side by side.
Missouri DHSS completes first draft over state recreational marijuana rules
Less than a week after Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana, state regulators have drafted rules as to what that might look like in the near future.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
World’s Largest Toy Collection is More than 1,000,000 in Missouri
When Missouri does something, it often does it big. No, I mean BIG. That's the case for toys. Did you know the world's largest toy collection counts more than a million and it's located in two buildings in Missouri?. Only In Your State referred to this unique Missouri place as...
Missouri’s Gravity Hill Where You’ll Mysteriously Coast Backwards
There might be something scientific to explain this phenomenon, but I have yet to hear it. It's a place in Missouri known as Gravity Hill where your vehicle will mysteriously coast backwards...uphill. I've visited the legend of Gravity Hill near Freeman, Missouri before, but there's a new video (or at...
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri
There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
nodawaynews.com
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for Grinch Contest
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced the following individuals as finalists for its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas. They are DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Cindy Lemar, North Star Advocacy Center; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks Lodge 760 and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some out-of-state police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
These live webcams show road, traffic conditions in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Severe weather can happen any time of year in the St. Louis area. While it’s not advised to drive during extreme weather conditions, there might be times when you need to see what road conditions are like in your area, either for yourself or for a loved one.
Laclede Record
Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3
Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
krcgtv.com
Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend
COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
