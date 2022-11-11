ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

KICK AM 1530

There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri

There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
MISSOURI STATE
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Center Square

One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction

(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for Grinch Contest

The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced the following individuals as finalists for its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas. They are DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Cindy Lemar, North Star Advocacy Center; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks Lodge 760 and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
MARYVILLE, MO
KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
Laclede Record

Missouri voters say yes to Constitutional Amendment 3

Missouri voters approved legalized marijuana in Tuesday’s election, but the new law will not take effect for a month. And it will be a little longer before people can actually begin using marijuana recreationally. Statewide, Amendment 3 was favored by about 53 percent of Missouri voters and opposed by about 46 percent. The proposal was rejected by Laclede County voters with 61 percent opposed. A total 4,313 voted yes and 7,013 voted no. The amendment does not go into effect until Dec. 8 and it will take more time before licenses are issued. At this point Lebanon Police Lt. Keith Shumate said it is still illegal to use marijuana in Missouri and in the City of Lebanon. For more on this story see the LCR.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Missouri conservation agents remind deer hunters of mandatory CWD sampling this weekend

COLUMBIA — Missouri hunters prepared Thursday for the start of firearms deer season this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Missouri Conservation Agents reminded deer hunters of the mandatory sampling of Chronic Waste Disease, or CWD, on the first weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Missouri Conservation Department Officials require the testing for hunters in 34 out of 38 counties in the CWD management zone. Conservation agents wanted hunters to limit the spread of CWD in Missouri’s white tail deer. CWD is a fatal disease found in deer and other members of the deer family. The Missouri Department of Conservation will have sampling stations in 38 counties open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this weekend.
MISSOURI STATE

