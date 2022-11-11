ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells

Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
MedicalXpress

Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer

Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
MedicalXpress

Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer

Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
RICHMOND, VA
MedicalXpress

New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis

A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
scitechdaily.com

A New More Effective Cancer Treatment

A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
MedicalXpress

Exploring stomach cancer concerns

Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect several areas of the stomach, including the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and experts at Mayo Clinic say there...
MedicalXpress

Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer

A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
MedicalXpress

Q&A: What is lymphoma?

My sister recently noticed significantly enlarged lymph nodes in her neck. Her primary care physician said he thought she had lymphoma. What is lymphoma and what is her prognosis? Is it hereditary?. ANSWER: Lymphoma is a group of cancers that affect the lymphocytes. To better understand lymphoma, we have to...
cgtlive.com

Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy

The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. APEIRON Biologics’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Medical News Today

What do people experience at the border between life and death?

A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
Medical News Today

Exercise restores brain insulin sensitivity, may protect against type 2 diabetes

When the brain loses its sensitivity to insulin, increased hunger and disrupted metabolism often follow. Reduced brain insulin sensitivity can lead to weight gain, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. A new study finds that an 8-week exercise program consisting of 1 hour of exercise 3 times a week...

