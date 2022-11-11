Read full article on original website
Two teaspoons of lab-made blood could have enormous potential for people with rare blood conditions
Scientists have transfused lab-made red blood cells into a human volunteer in a world-first trial that experts say has major potential for people with hard-to-match blood types or conditions such as sickle cell disease. The research could someday mean an end to long searches for compatible donors or dangerous transfusion reactions.
Lab-grown blood cells transfused into two patients in a world-first clinical trial
In what can be called a breakthrough in medical science, red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused into volunteers in a world-first clinical trial. The manufactured blood cells — grown from donor stem cells — could revolutionize treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell disease if proven to be safe and effective.
MedicalXpress
Research identifies new way to halt pancreatic cancer invasion by targeting healthy cells
Researchers from Barts Cancer Institute at Queen Mary University of London have identified a new channel of communication through which non-cancerous cells drive the invasion of cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. By blocking a particular signaling molecule within this pathway, called Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1 (FGFR1), the team was...
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
A woman died during an IVF procedure from a severe case of a condition called ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. OHSS can occur if IVF drugs overstimulate the ovaries, releasing chemicals that make blood vessels leak. According to a report, the unnamed woman was "healthy" before she had the procedure. A 23-year-old...
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
It can be a lifesaver for families who chose to bank the cells. But others wonder, “Will I ever use it and more importantly will it work?’”
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
MedicalXpress
Scientists find strong evidence for testing newly developed drug in liver cancer
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center have published new study findings that establish rationale for the use of a class of drugs known as MDA-9 inhibitors as a potential treatment option for aggressive liver cancer. The findings—recently published in Hepatology—pave the way for future studies investigating a novel cancer drug developed by scientists at VCU.
MedicalXpress
New treatment could significantly increase the efficacy of chemotherapy and prevent metastasis
A new treatment developed at Tel Aviv University may significantly enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing the risk for lung metastasis following chemo from 52% to only 6%. Conducted in an animal model, the study identified the mechanism that generates a cancer-promoting inflammatory environment in response to chemotherapy. Moreover, the researchers found that by adding an anti-inflammatory agent to the chemotherapy, metastasis can be prevented.
In a first, doctors successfully treated a rare genetic disease before birth
In a medical first, doctors successfully treated a fetus for a fatal genetic condition called Pompe disease, according to a press release published by the University of California, San Francisco. The enzyme needed to treat the condition was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother's abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord.
scitechdaily.com
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
MedicalXpress
Exploring stomach cancer concerns
Stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It can affect several areas of the stomach, including the main stomach lining or where the esophagus meets the stomach. November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and experts at Mayo Clinic say there...
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: What is lymphoma?
My sister recently noticed significantly enlarged lymph nodes in her neck. Her primary care physician said he thought she had lymphoma. What is lymphoma and what is her prognosis? Is it hereditary?. ANSWER: Lymphoma is a group of cancers that affect the lymphocytes. To better understand lymphoma, we have to...
cgtlive.com
Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy
The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. APEIRON Biologics’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
Medical News Today
What do people experience at the border between life and death?
A new study on near-death experiences featured 567 men and women whose hearts stopped while hospitalized in the United States and the United Kingdom. Out of 28 survivors of cardiac arrest interviewed as part of the study, 11 recalled memories suggesting consciousness while undergoing CPR. Additional cardiac arrest survivors provided...
The Latest Breakthroughs That Could Improve Kidney Cancer Treatment
New medications are helping patients with kidney cancer live longer
Medical News Today
Exercise restores brain insulin sensitivity, may protect against type 2 diabetes
When the brain loses its sensitivity to insulin, increased hunger and disrupted metabolism often follow. Reduced brain insulin sensitivity can lead to weight gain, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes. A new study finds that an 8-week exercise program consisting of 1 hour of exercise 3 times a week...
