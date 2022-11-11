Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
stpetecatalyst.com
Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies
Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
TODAY.com
Gallagher, legendary prop comedian, dies at 76
Comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76 after battling health problems in recent years. Gallagher became a household favorite in the ‘80s when his comedy special “An Uncensored Evening” became the first stand-up special to air on cable TV.Nov. 12, 2022.
Gallagher dead at 76: Comedian famous for smashing watermelons in act dies of organ failure after years of bad health
COMEDIAN Gallagher, who was known for smashing watermelons with a mallet as part of his parody act, has died from organ failure at the age of 76. Gallagher, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr, died on Friday morning while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, his manager told TMZ. The...
Nikyatu Jusu's 'Nanny' contains a 'hard lesson.' She's learned one about Hollywood too
Jusu spoke to The Times about her Sundance prizewinner, the kaleidoscopic nature of Blackness and executives paid 'not to watch foreign cinema.'
‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Seo Yul’s Character Description for the Season Raises Worry
In the first season of 'Alchemy of Souls,' Seo Yul is unaware he has a blood worm in his body. His story in 'Alchemy of Souls' Season 2 has the mage in danger as the worm ruins his health.
Blur Will Reunite Next Year For First Full Concert In Years
The band has announced a reunion show for the summer of 2023.
Comments / 0