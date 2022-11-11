Read full article on original website
Related
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
programminginsider.com
Greenhouses For New Gardeners: 6 Tips For Choosing The Right One
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Gardening is a rewarding and fulfilling hobby but it can be a lot of work too. Luckily, a greenhouse can make growing plants easier, providing controlled conditions for optimum growth. Now that you’re here, chances are that you’re planning to...
programminginsider.com
How to Choose the Best Beginner JavaScript Learning Resources
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. JavaScript is often one of the first programming languages you learn when you start coding, and an abundance of online JavaScript learning resources can help you get started. With so many different JavaScript learning resources out there, it can be hard to know which ones are best suited to your skill level and learning style. To save you some time and effort on your journey to becoming a Javascript master, I’ve compiled this list of my favorite JavaScript learning resources as a beginner! Let’s dive in!
In Style
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral for anti-ageing method using no skincare or makeup that 'really works'
Ageing skin can be a concern for many people, and usually happens due to collagen and hyaluronic acid depleting in our skin as we get older. While there are so many skincare products on the market that claim to minimise the signs of ageing, some of us don't want to be spending a massive amount of money on a complex routine.
Lori Harvey Puts Edgy Spin on Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Pointy Pumps at Burberry x Nordstrom Concepts Event
Lori Harvey took a sophisticated approach to style at Burberry and Nordstrom’s launch of Concepts event in New York City on Nov. 9. The high-fashion affair highlighted an exclusive Burberry capsule collection. Harvey pulled out sharp separates for the occasion. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept a navy blue Burberry trench coat draped on her shoulders. She complemented the outerwear with a white button-down shirt and black pants. Taking things up a notch, Harvey accessorized with tinted sunglasses, a black satin tie, diamond stud earrings and carried a plaid handbag that was also by Burberry. To place more emphasis on her ensemble,...
21 cozy gifts for anyone who loves to stay home and chill
Who doesn’t love to throw on some fuzzy socks, snuggle up in a warm blanket or read an edge-of-your-seat suspense novel next to a luxuriously scented candle at the end of a stressful day? Giving someone a cozy gift is like sending them a warm hug and the all-clear to relax and enjoy some “me time.”
Tory Burch Just Majorly Marked Down Over 200 Items — Starting at Just $69
Shop our favorite new sale items that were just marked down at Tory Burch and are available for great prices — details
Comments / 0