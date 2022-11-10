Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
brproud.com
Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
THANKSGIVING 2022: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. In the days leading up to the holiday, several local organizations will be hosting meal giveaways for families who may be in need. Below is a list of events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
theadvocate.com
Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday
The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
brproud.com
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
225batonrouge.com
Three Zoës Kitchen locations are rebranding. Here’s what fast-casual restaurant will replace them.
After acquiring the Zoës Kitchen franchise for $300 million in 2018, the new ownership group has begun converting some of the chain’s most profitable locations into Cava restaurants. Now, the three Baton Rouge locations are set to be rebranded. The Perkins Rowe, Towne Center and Highland Marketplace locations...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify person killed in Monday morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning crash resulted in one person’s death, and as of Monday evening, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have released the victim’s identity. BRPD says it was around 2:30 a.m. when Edger Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck that...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
theadvocate.com
Ochsner scoops up Baton Rouge health care provider group to boost critical, intensive care services
Impact Network, a Baton Rouge-based group of hospital physicians and nurse practitioners who specialize in critical and intensive care, has joined Ochsner Health’s Baton Rouge arm, the hospital system announced Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Impact Network, which has been around for 20 years, has 12...
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
225batonrouge.com
Baton Rouge film production spending nearly tripled this year. Here’s what movies are in the making.
Film productions based in Baton Rouge have spent about $81.5 million this year, compared to about $28.3 million last year. That’s the highest total since at least 2017. The increase can be attributed to pent-up demand following the COVID limitations of 2020, when total spending was less than $600,000, and the need to create content for streaming services, says Baton Rouge Film Commission Executive Director Katie Pryor.
an17.com
The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting
The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
225batonrouge.com
Christmas in the Country, sponsored by West Feliciana Tourism
While you’re making your holiday plans, consider St. Francisville’s Christmas in the Country, which takes place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4 at various locations in this charming West Feliciana community. You’re guaranteed to get into the holiday spirit with so many special events, starting with the lighting of the town...
wbrz.com
Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident
BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
LSU Reveille
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products. Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople. “The Market believes in enhancing the quality of...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge residents ran drainage crew out of neighborhood while they worked on forgotten 311 request
BATON ROUGE - Jerry Cargile and Richard Oram says they woke up Friday morning to crews cleaning the ditch in front of Cargile's home, with plans to create a new ditch on the other side of his driveway. "They used a back-hoe, scraped up the dirt and hauled it off,"...
wbrz.com
Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal
BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
wbrz.com
One dead, one injured after unattended pot causes house fire near Baker early Monday
BROWNSFIELD - One person is dead and one is injured after an unattended pot started a house fire near Baker early Monday morning. Officials say the fire started around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Multiple agencies reportedly responded, including the Baton Rouge and Brownsfield Fire Departments. Officials said one person died...
KPLC TV
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
