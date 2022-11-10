Film productions based in Baton Rouge have spent about $81.5 million this year, compared to about $28.3 million last year. That’s the highest total since at least 2017. The increase can be attributed to pent-up demand following the COVID limitations of 2020, when total spending was less than $600,000, and the need to create content for streaming services, says Baton Rouge Film Commission Executive Director Katie Pryor.

