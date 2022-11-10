ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plants for sale: Plant Society sets fall jamboree for Saturday

The Plant Society's fall jamboree will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 12655 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Bromeliads, succulents, begonias, aroids, carnivorous plants and Louisiana ferns will be among the plants for sale. The Baton Rouge Orchid Society will also be participating.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

​​Baton Rouge film production spending nearly tripled this year. Here’s what movies are in the making.

Film productions based in Baton Rouge have spent about $81.5 million this year, compared to about $28.3 million last year. That’s the highest total since at least 2017. The increase can be attributed to pent-up demand following the COVID limitations of 2020, when total spending was less than $600,000, and the need to create content for streaming services, says Baton Rouge Film Commission Executive Director Katie Pryor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

The Reserve at Juban Lakes holds official ribbon cutting

The Reserve at Juban Lakes celebrated their grand opening ceremony on October 26th with the Livingston Parish Chamber. President/CEO, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, Tom Delahaye was on hand to cut the ribbon, along with a host of other stakeholders, Chamber staff and Ambassadors. The Reserve at Juban Lakes is...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Christmas in the Country, sponsored by West Feliciana Tourism

While you’re making your holiday plans, consider St. Francisville’s Christmas in the Country, which takes place Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4 at various locations in this charming West Feliciana community. You’re guaranteed to get into the holiday spirit with so many special events, starting with the lighting of the town...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Two lanes on I-10 bridge closed for accident

BATON ROUGE - A two-car accident has stopped two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge headed out of Baton Rouge. Traffic cams showed a car and a truck crashed into the median along the I-10 bridge. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Driver and dog rescued from SUV that slid into canal

BATON ROUGE - A driver and their dog were saved by firefighters Monday evening when their car slid into a canal. The Baton Rogue Fire Department said the SUV was found in a canal along Blount Road. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy