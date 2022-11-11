Read full article on original website
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
maritime-executive.com
Only in Norfolk: Ex-Navy Officer Loses House Seat to Ex-Navy Officer
Former Navy surface warfare officer Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Norfolk) has lost her seat in the House to a former Navy helicopter pilot, State Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach). It is perhaps no surprise that Virginia's 2nd District would see two former naval officers face off. The area may be the...
North Platte Telegraph
Salute to Veterans: McCormick calls Vietnam service 'one of the best years' of his life
The military history in Gary McCormick's bloodline can be traced back to the Revolutionary War, and a family member has been enlisted in nearly every other conflict since. McCormick served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and had a 30-year military career, ending in 1998 as a colonel in the Nebraska National Guard.
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
KPBS
American Veteran: She dreamed of a Marine Corps career, but wasn't prepared for the 'shadow side.'
To commemorate Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteranand the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. C.J. Scarlet grew up hearing her father’s stories about his service in the Marines. When...
click orlando
Oorah!: United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy 247th birthday, Marines!. Nov. 10, 1775, marks the day that this proud fighting force was born — yes, even before America won its independence. You may see random men and women wishing each other happy birthday on this day and think, “It’s not their birthday,” but for these leathernecks, it’s certainly a day to celebrate.
WVNews
The roles of the various branches of the U.S. military
Each November, people across the United States and its territories honor the brave men and women who serve and have served in the various branches of the country’s military. Veterans Day is observed annually every Nov. 11 and honors the service of all U.S. military veterans. The day should...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Army Gears Up to Fight With the Navy and Marine Corps
Training with other service branches provides an opportunity for improvement and better interoperability. The U.S. Army is looking to improve its interoperability with the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region as competition with China. Compared to China, the United States possesses one extremely handy...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy raises enlistment age limit to 41 as recruiting problems continue
The U.S. Navy has raised its maximum age for general enlistment from 39 to 41, after the U.S. military saw historic struggles with recruiting in the 2022 fiscal year and signs of continued struggles ahead. Navy Times first reported on the new enlistment age cutoff on Monday. The updated age...
Air Force veteran and his wife faced PTSD head-on with the help of All Secure Foundation
Air Force veteran Eric Ballester of Arizona, along with his wife, Sandra Ballester, shared their personal story of battling through PTSD — and how they turned to All Secure Foundation for help.
Killed in Korean War, US Army Cpl. Defibaugh accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Cpl. David N. Defibaugh, 18, of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
DPBR Expediting Applications for Spouses of Active Duty Military Members
The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced this week that it is expediting professional license applications submitted by spouses of active duty military members. During the 2022 Regular Session, the Florida Legislature passed SB 562, which set a new, seven-day standard for ensuring the issuance of a license...
americanmilitarynews.com
US Army conducts live-fire HIMARS training at Yakima Training Center
By the time the three soldiers stepped out of the HIMARS — High Mobility Artillery Rocket System — they operate, they had been at work for more than 24 hours straight. After waking in the middle of the night the day before at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, they had flown with the HIMARS — essentially a rocket or missile launcher mounted on a 5-ton truck — and deployed at the Yakima Training Center to test their vehicle and themselves.
msn.com
Companies Making the Most Weapons Systems for the US Army
Slide 1 of 19: The U.S. has spent over $18.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of the country in late February, according to the Defense Department. Ukrainians soldiers have been, or will be, armed with howitzers, mortars, attack drones, and other major weapons systems. And many of the weapons being sent to Ukraine are made by some of the world’s largest and well-known defense contractors. Raytheon produces wire-guided long-range precision TOW missiles for striking armored ground vehicles. Lockheed Martin makes the Javelin portable anti-armor system. General Dynamics is the supplier of Stinger man-portable air defense systems, a modern version of the portable rocket launchers the U.S. delivered to Afghanistan’s Mujahideen in their fight against the Soviets in the 1980s. (Here are all of the weapons the U.S. has committed to Ukraine since the invasion.) As these systems show, Ukraine is waging primarily a ground war against the Russians. It is using the same weapons systems deployed by the U.S. Army. Of course, the DOD has to order the systems sent to Ukraine and the ones the Army uses from defense contractors. To find the companies making the most weapons systems for the U.S. Army, 247 Wall St. reviewed the most recent Army Weapon Systems Handbook for 2020-2021, published by the U.S. Army. Companies are ranked by the number of weapons systems under contract - whether in development or in active use by the Army. All the contractors listed have at least four systems under contract with the Army. Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics are three of the top four U.S. Army weapons systems suppliers based on the number of active military contracts for major weapons systems. They control more than a third of these contracts. But major weapons systems often have numerous companies involved in their production, including lesser-known companies like North Carolina-based Collins Aerospace, one of the contractors for the Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System, a high-tech reconnaissance drone. Another well-known contractor is Leonardo DRS, the Arlington, Virginia-based company owned by Italian aerospace and defense multinational Leonardo SpA. Leonardo is the exclusive contractor for certain weapons sights, including ones for medium and large mounted machine guns that use thermal sensors to penetrate battlefield smoke screens. The company holds seventh place in the number of contracts with the U.S. Army. (Here is every firearm currently used by the U.S. military.) The defense division of Rhode Island-based industrial conglomerate Textron is one of the contractors for the manufacture of the 28-foot-long Grey Eagle unmanned aerial vehicle. The UAV can be armed with four Hellfire missiles, made by aerospace and defense behemoth Lockheed Martin. Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Program provides military uniforms for unaccompanied veteran funerals
Goodwill's Uniforms for the Final Salute ensures unaccompanied veterans are dressed properly for burial
Idaho Army National Guard soldiers return home after tour in Middle East
Members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Griz of the Idaho Army National Guard were welcomed home Friday after landing in Idaho Falls. The troops had been deployed for the last year in several Middle East countries, including Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. Task Force Griz was headquartered by the Montana Army National Guard and included soldiers from the Idaho, Montana, Florida and Nevada...
