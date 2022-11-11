Pregame celebrations begin in the United Center Atrium at 2:30 p.m. The Chicago Blackhawks will celebrate and honor Marian Hossa during a special jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, November 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, presented by United Airlines. Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame celebrations will take place in the United Center Atrium with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Fans should also be in their seats prior to game warmups, as the on-ice ceremony will take place in arena at 4:30 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. puck drop.

