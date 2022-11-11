Read full article on original website
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 16
* The Devils extended the NHL's longest active win streak to 10 games - their third-longest run in franchise history - after a season in which three straight victories in a row was their most. * Mitchell Marner established the third double-digit point streak of his career while Michael Bunting...
NHL
Killorn scores in OT, Lightning recover to defeat Stars
TAMPA -- Alex Killorn scored at 3:43 of overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning recovered for a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Killorn, who had three points, scored from the slot after a pass by Steven Stamkos for his 500th NHL assist. "Big goal...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks and Hurricanes Battle at the United Center
Chicago returns to home ice to play Carolina in their first matchup of the season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Back on home ice, the Blackhawks try to take one over the Hurricanes after returning from their SoCal roadtrip (TICKETS).
NHL
RELEASE: Hossa Retirement Ceremony to Start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday
Pregame celebrations begin in the United Center Atrium at 2:30 p.m. The Chicago Blackhawks will celebrate and honor Marian Hossa during a special jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, November 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, presented by United Airlines. Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame celebrations will take place in the United Center Atrium with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Fans should also be in their seats prior to game warmups, as the on-ice ceremony will take place in arena at 4:30 p.m. in advance of the 6 p.m. puck drop.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KINGS
FLAMES (6-6-2) vs. KINGS (10-6-1) 6:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Kings:. Points - Kevin Fiala (16) Goals - Gabriel Vilardi (10)
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
Sharks rally, defeat Golden Knights for third straight win
LAS VEGAS -- Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 2:48 left in third period to help the San Jose Sharks rally for their third straight win, 5-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Meier gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when...
NHL
NJD@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (8-6-1) close out their homestand with a matchup against the Devils (12-3-0) at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis has every reason to be proud of his group after Saturday night's 5-4 overtime...
NHL
Toews rebound season helping Blackhawks to surprising start
CHICAGO -- Jonathan Toews is looking more like himself these days. The Chicago Blackhawks captain leads the team with seven goals, is playing good minutes and winning face-offs at a near NHL-best clip. Is he playing his best hockey right now?. "No," Toews said with a smile. That aside, the...
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky, penalty kill shine bright as Panthers beat Capitals
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves and Carter Verhaeghe scored a pair of goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Strong in the face of adversity, Florida went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. "I think our penalty kill deserves...
NHL
Duchene has goal, assist to help Predators hold off Wild
NASHVILLE -- Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen had two assists for the Predators (7-8-1), who won for the fourth time in six games. "It's a hard league to win in," Johansen...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Los Angeles Kings for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Wednesday night game at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You...
NHL
Bobrovsky makes 41 saves to help Panthers hold off Capitals
Verhaeghe scores twice late, Florida hands Washington seventh loss in nine games. Aleksander Barkov's three points, Matthew Tkachuk's three assists and Carter Verhaeghe's two goals led the Panthers' 5-2 win vs. the Capitals. 04:58 •. Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves, including 21 in the third period, to help the Florida...
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Flames win high-scoring affair against visiting Kings. The Flames jumped out to a big lead and then held on during a wild finish as they tallied a season-high six goals to beat the visiting LA Kings 6-5 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night. Calgary led 6-3 after 40 minutes but...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: DAL @ TBL - 3:55 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: After video review, there was no conclusive evidence to show that Alex Killorn preceded the puck into the Dallas zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game...
NHL
Gavrikov, Blue Jackets defeat Flyers for second time in week
COLUMBUS -- Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets recovered for a 5-4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Gavrikov won it when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger with a one-timer from below the right...
