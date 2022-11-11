ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Freshman report: Gamecocks versus Gators

In the 38-6 loss to Florida on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, South Carolina saw five of its true freshman take the field. Those five true freshmen for the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) who played against the Gators were defensive backs Nick Emmanwori, DQ Smith and Kajuan Banks along with linebacker Stone Blanton and EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Volunteers

South Carolina has two games remaining in the 2022 regular season after falling to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium by a score of 38-6. Next up on the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) schedule is a matchup with Tennessee on Saturday in Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff between the Gamecocks and the Volunteers is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Everything Beamer said after the loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina could not find a way to stop the run and could never get anything going on offense as it fell 38-6 to Florida on Saturday in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-4) recorded 237 total yards while the Gators tallied 515 total yards....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

