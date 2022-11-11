Read full article on original website
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple
On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
wpr.org
A few small Wisconsin towns are rejecting federal coronavirus relief funding
Hundreds of millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funding are being funneled to local governments across Wisconsin as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a massive federal stimulus package. But a few small Wisconsin communities have turned down the money. Four Wisconsin communities — the town of Wood...
Decision 2022: NBC's Chuck Todd on Wisconsin's midterm election results
The midterm elections are over, and the results are in. Wisconsin went purple with a split ticket decision and a lower voter turnout compared to four years ago.
cwbradio.com
Tourism Mostly Recovered in Wisconsin, But Not Evenly
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin tourism has mostly recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery hasn't been even across the state. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, Data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism shows that the industry generated nearly $21 billion in economic impact last year, an increase of 21 percent from 2020.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin's split ticket decision, Paul Ryan calls Trump 'drag on our ticket'
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker criticized former President Donald Trump and his team for not further investing in Tim Michels' campaign after endorsing Michels in the GOP primary for governor. "I would have liked to have seen in Wisconsin and elsewhere across the country candidates he endorsed,...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin BBB Warns of Increase in Scam Attempts
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning residents of an increase in scam attempts. Officials with the service say they have been notified of individuals posing as Medicare or Health Insurance Marketplace representatives in order to gain access to personal information. Some warning signs a call might be fraudulent are offers for large discounts on coverage or free gifts in exchange for signing up, according to the BBB. Those who believe they may have been the victim of a scammer are encouraged to contact the Medicare hotline or the Health Insurance Marketplace call center.
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
nbc15.com
Four things to know after the November election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) issued a list of post-election reminders that residents should be aware of. Unofficial turnout was higher than most midterms but didn’t exceed 2018 turnout levels. Wisconsin’s unofficial voter turnout on Tuesday was 56.7%, points higher than most midterm elections in...
WEAU-TV 13
Local TV Host encourages Wisconsinites to support local dairy farmers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Host of ‘Around the Farm Table’ Inga Witscher talked to supporters of the show about the importance of supporting Wisconsin dairy farmers. She held the forum at Third & Vine in Eau Claire, an establishment that sells locally produced beer, cider and cheese.
Badger Herald
Rise in housing complaints points to housing discrimination in Wisconsin
It is no secret that Madison’s housing market is struggling to keep up with demand. The effects of inflation, when paired with the skyrocketing need for housing in and around the Madison area, are leading to a worst-case scenario for new renters. At best, the options for tenants are...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
spectrumnews1.com
Municipalities in Wisconsin clear leaves, prep equipment for winter
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — While municipalities across Wisconsin are still working to clear piles of leaves for the fall, they are also looking ahead to winter. Leeann Butschlick is the public works director for Shorewood, Wis. Her team started leaf collection in October, and will continue through December. Then the leaves will be composted.
wearegreenbay.com
Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
Semi-trailer tips over, kills 9 dairy cattle in Wisconsin
CHESTER, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say nine dairy cows were killed when a semi-trailer hauling more than three-dozen cattle slid down an embankment of a Wisconsin highway and tipped over. The 61-year-old driver had pulled over on the shoulder of a ramp on U.S. Highway 151 in Chester township...
