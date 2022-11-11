Read full article on original website
Related
‘La Máquina’: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría Join Hulu Limited Series; Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco To Recur
EXCLUSIVE: Lucía Méndez and Jorge Perugorría have been cast as series regulars in La Máquina, the Hulu limited series that follows an aging boxer (Gael García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Diego Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. Karina Gidi, Raul Briones, and Luis Gnecco have also joined the project heavily recurring roles. La Máquina is produced by Searchlight Television, 20th Television, and Bernal and Luna’s La Corriente del Golfo. It will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S. Marco Ramirez (Daredevil) serves as executive producer and showrunner, with Bernal, Luna, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach, and Kyzza Terrazas...
HYBE America Hires Marissa Thompson, Crystal Huh and Jennifer Coen
Entertainment and media company HYBE America has brought on new executives in its brands and ventures department. Marissa Thompson joins the team as manager; Crystal Huh is on board as director of HYBE America/SB Projects; and Jennifer Coen also joins as a director of HYBE America/Big Machine Label Group. The three will report to Jules Ferree, HYBE America/SB Projects’ president of brands and ventures. (SB Projects is a business unit of HYBE America; the two companies merged in a billion-dollar deal last year.) https://variety.com/video/scooter-braun-billion-dollar-hybe-merger/ “We are thrilled to have Marissa, Crystal and Jennifer join our ranks at HYBE America,” said Ferree. “As a company,...
Xi angrily rebukes Trudeau over ‘leaks’ to media about Canada-China relations
Xi Jinping has angrily rebuked Justin Trudeau after Canadian officials shared details of a previous meeting, highlighting the frosty relationship between the two leaders. In a clip recorded by the media pool at the G20 summit in Indonesia, a visibly frustrated Xi pulls the Canadian prime minister aside and says it was “not appropriate” for details about a previous conversation between the two leaders to have been shared with media, suggesting Trudeau lacked “sincerity” in his approach.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0