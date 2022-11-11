Entertainment and media company HYBE America has brought on new executives in its brands and ventures department. Marissa Thompson joins the team as manager; Crystal Huh is on board as director of HYBE America/SB Projects; and Jennifer Coen also joins as a director of HYBE America/Big Machine Label Group. The three will report to Jules Ferree, HYBE America/SB Projects’ president of brands and ventures. (SB Projects is a business unit of HYBE America; the two companies merged in a billion-dollar deal last year.) https://variety.com/video/scooter-braun-billion-dollar-hybe-merger/ “We are thrilled to have Marissa, Crystal and Jennifer join our ranks at HYBE America,” said Ferree. “As a company,...

