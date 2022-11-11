Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Florida Woman Feed an Alligator Up-Close, With Predictable Ending
Watch This Florida Woman Feed an Alligator Up-Close, With Predictable Ending. Feeding ducks at a pond is one of life’s simple pleasures. Sure, a lot of research says don’t feed them bread (despite what we did in our childhood), but switching to other duck-healthy foods isn’t that big of a deal. Still, what nobody has ever debated is whether or not to feed a wild alligator. As one Florida woman is about to find out, there is a reason we don’t feed animals with the ability to kill us.
a-z-animals.com
Huge Florida Gator Eats a Smaller Florida Gator in Most Florida Video Ever
Huge Florida Gator Eats a Smaller Florida Gator in Most Florida Video Ever. Florida is known for a lot of things, and alligators are one of them! These historic predators love basking in the hot, Florida sun in marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes. Alligators can reach typical lengths of 13 feet and weights of up to 800 pounds. There is a tendency for females to be smaller than males.
WGMD Radio
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
A 54-year-old Indonesian grandmother who went missing last Friday while collecting rubber on a plantation near her home in Jambi was eventually found in the stomach of a 22-foot python after a two-day search. Family members of the woman, identified as Jahrah, called emergency services on Friday evening and started...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?
What's the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in the Mississippi River?. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the United States and the fourth-longest in the world. The river runs for over 2,340 miles across ten different states before emptying into the Gulf of Mexico, mixing freshwater and saltwater. Because of its incredible length and depth, the Mississippi River is home to several kinds of animals, ranging from mammals and birds to amphibians, fish, and reptiles.
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite
If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
Watch a Giant Alligator Come Out of Nowhere to Eat a Small Alligator That Was Hunting an Egret
Everyone knows about the food chain. But it’s rare to witness something that so vividly demonstrates what the food chain actually is as this video, which depicts a predator hunting a smaller predator hunting an even smaller predator. The video was posted on Twitter by Travis Akers, of Jacksonville, Florida, on October 19. It begins with a mid-sized alligator slowly stalking an egret next to a pond. The wary bird keeps a comfortable distance from the gator. The gator looks like it’s about to give up and lays down in the grass—and right when it does, an absolutely massive alligator charges out of some bushes.
Florida Man Finds Giant Hissing Alligator In Storm Drain: “Just When You Thought You’ve Seen Everything”
Nature is certainly full of surprises, that’s for sure…. And we’ve seen our fair share of alligators showing up where they’re not supposed to be. From one getting into a lady’s kitchen, to a Minnesota hunter finding one near his downed buck, to just the other day when one turned up on a Florida beach, these guys will keep you guessing.
a-z-animals.com
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?
What Did the Largest Crocodile Ever Eat To Feed Its 17,500 Pound Body?. Crocodiles are one of the largest reptiles in the world, capable of reaching about 17 feet in length, which is more than twice the average human’s height. These cold-blooded predators are also known for their incredible biting force and strong tails. They can bring down large animals such as deer, snakes, and other crocodiles, crushing bones and hard shells with their powerful jaws.
AOL Corp
Missing woman found in stomach of 22-foot python, Indonesian officials say
A woman who was reported missing in Indonesia was found in a python’s stomach, according to officials. The 54-year-old left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, on the northeast coast of Sumatra, early Sunday, Oct. 23, according to local police, KalingaTV reported. She never returned home. By...
natureworldnews.com
Mysterious Hairy Sea Monster Washed Ashore in Oregon Beach Finally Identified
Scientists have finally recognized the large, hairy blob that washed ashore on a beach in Oregon. Dead animals frequently wash up in unidentifiable stages of decay. When giant animals perish at sea, the gasses released during their body's breakdown cause the corpse to float, ultimately washing ashore. Locals questioned if...
a-z-animals.com
Alligator Hitches a Ride With a Bunch of Tourists and Mayhem Ensues
Alligator Hitches a Ride With a Bunch of Tourists and Mayhem Ensues. Alligators can be scary yet fascinating creatures, and there’s no doubt that the alligator’s behavior in this video was frightening to the tourists. A tourist boat on a large lake showed a man filming a large...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Hidden Leopard Hunt a Jackal, Hunting Birds
Leopards are known for being stealthy hunters. In this video, a leopard is able to stalk a jackal who is also hunting for his own dinner among a flock of birds. The leopard crouches in tall grass on the African savannah. This video was taken in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, a wildlife preserve on the border of South Africa and Botswana. Leopards can thrive in a variety of environments, including savannahs like this one. They need plenty of places to stalk their prey and the tall grass provides just the right amount of cover.
a-z-animals.com
Is Lake Blackshear Georgia’s Alligator Capital?
Alligators are some of the largest reptiles on the planet. These semi-aquatic carnivores inhabit the lakes, rivers, and wetlands of the southeastern United States—including Georgia. Alligators can be found throughout much of Georgia, but, is Lake Blackshear Georgia’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll discover whether or not Lake Blackshear...
WATCH: Iguana Tumbles Into Tarpon-Infested Waters, Somehow Manages to Escape the Frenzy
In this crazy video posted to Instagram, an iguana resting on a rope jumps into the water to avoid a man filming and then has to escape a feeding frenzy at the hands of dozens of tarpons. The iguana jumps into the water and then immediately gets tossed around by...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Coconut the Albino Alligator Turn Into a Puppy When She’s Brushed
Watch Coconut the Albino Alligator Turn Into a Puppy When She's Brushed. If you have a traditional pet, such as a dog, cat, rabbit, or guinea pig, you’ve probably experienced the fun that comes with brushing them. Some pets hate this ritual, but many really enjoy the relaxation that it brings. Not only does it keep their fur and skin in the best shape, it can also be a good way to bond with your pet.
a-z-animals.com
Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore
Terrifying Video Shows Gigantic Crocodile Chasing a Swimmer to Shore. Wild swimming is a popular pastime that has many benefits for your physical and mental health. However, when it comes to choosing a companion, a huge croc is not going to be top of most people’s lists. In this shocking footage, which was apparently shot in Mexico, we see a terrified swimmer making for shore with a huge croc in pursuit! It’s already been watched over three and a half million times!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Great White Ever Found Off Georgia’s Coast
Discover the Largest Great White Ever Found Off Georgia's Coast. Summer and spring are incredible periods to lay back on Georgia’s beaches and swim the Atlantic Ocean’s coastlines southeast of the American State. The coastlines have a diverse ecosystem that includes several ocean animals that migrate toward the shore, including the widely feared deep-water predators: sharks.
