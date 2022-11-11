Read full article on original website
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
NBC Sports
Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League. Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham
Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham in their final Premier League game before the FIFA World Cup break. The Red Devils will be making the trip to the capital to face the newly promoted side. Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to improve on their last league...
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with Qatar World Cup
Bruno Fernandes reveals why players are unhappy with the upcoming trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament
Nov 14 (Reuters) - List of players who have been called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. Forward Paulo Dybala, named in the side, returned to league action for his club AS Roma on Sunday after a month out with a thigh injury.
Yardbarker
Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano head to Turkey during the World Cup break
La Liga duo Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano will travel to Turkey for a mini tournament and training camp during the World Cup break. The Spanish top-flight is currently paused until December 31, following the pattern of other major European leagues, by suspending action, ahead of the tournament in Qatar. However,...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
Roberto De Zerbi sorry Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make World Cup
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed regret that Lewis Dunk and Danny Welbeck failed to make England’s World Cup squad.Neither striker Welbeck nor defender Dunk had been expected to be named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar.But De Zerbi, who will see the likes of Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard head off to the World Cup, has made a point of highlighting the absence of his England pair.He said: “I’m happy that Mac Allister, (Moises) Caicedo, Sanchez and others are playing in the World Cup.“Most important competition and for...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
Our Expert World Cup Predictions and Knockout Brackets
There’s no consensus champion, but there’s an agreement about one thing: Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar.
Fulham v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United’s starting eleven against Fulham has been announced and you can find it here.
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Crystal Palace looks to make it three-straight Premier League wins when it visits an improving Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Eagles have picked off Southampton and West Ham and could head into the World Cup break soaring if...
Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup
The game is a must win for the Reds, who come up against a Saints side now under the guidance of new manager Nathan Jones.
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Newcastle United Vs Chelsea
Chelsea head to St. James' Park tomorrow to take on an in form Newcastle side. Here are our writers' predictions.
