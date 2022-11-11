Clo.FM on Lana Del Rey: L.A. singer and songwriter Clo.FM told us about her Lana Del Rey experience. Clo.FM: There truly is nothing I love more than live music. This is a tough to pick but I would have to say the best gig I ever saw was Lana Del Rey at Outside Lands Music Festival in 2016. I’ve always been a big Lana fan, but there was something so magical about this whole experience.

