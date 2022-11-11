ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Clo.FM on Lana Del Rey

Clo.FM on Lana Del Rey: L.A. singer and songwriter Clo.FM told us about her Lana Del Rey experience. Clo.FM: There truly is nothing I love more than live music. This is a tough to pick but I would have to say the best gig I ever saw was Lana Del Rey at Outside Lands Music Festival in 2016. I’ve always been a big Lana fan, but there was something so magical about this whole experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Top 25 Doom Metal Albums of All Time

During Black Sabbath's rise in the '70s, there was no foretelling the immeasurable impact those four from Birmingham, England, could have had. Universally credited with inventing heavy metal, Black Sabbath's riff-intensive sound also wielded a major influence in the development of doom metal. The genre is expansive, encompassing a myriad...
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
97.5 KMOD

Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again

Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...

