Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?
Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
BBC
Royal Family attend Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's service and duty have been commemorated at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London. The event at the Royal Albert Hall, part of a weekend of tributes to war dead, was attended by the Royal Family. King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and the Earl of...
Delish
Palace Staff Are Refusing To Give Details On Kate Middleton's Outfits
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress
A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
BBC
Cruise ship with 800 Covid cases docks in Sydney
A holiday cruise ship carrying about 800 passengers with Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia. The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay, having sailed from New Zealand. About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the ship when it docked - meaning around one in five had Covid. The...
How Did Queen Elizabeth Die? Here’s What Her Official Cause of Death Was on Her Death Certificate
Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
King Charles celebrates first birthday as monarch while past love triangle dominates new season of 'The Crown'
King Charles III celebrates his 74th birthday – his first since taking the throne in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. The king's coronation will take place in May.
13 things you didn't know about King Charles III
Before ascending to the throne, King Charles was the longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He turns 74 years old today.
BBC
Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling
A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
Kate Middleton Honors Late Queen Elizabeth With Her Jewelry at Remembrance Day Event
Watch: Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Honor Queen With Jewelry at Procession. Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II though her fashion on the first Remembrance Day since the monarch's death. While attending the Festival of Remembrance event at London's Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 12, alongside...
BBC
Jonnie Irwin: Place in the Sun presenter reveals he has terminal cancer
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, told Hello! magazine his lung cancer had spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left,"...
BBC
England in Australia: ODI series after World Cup success is 'horrible', says Moeen Ali
Venue: Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne Dates: 17, 19 & 22 November Time: 03:20 GMT. Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. England starting a three-match one-day international series four...
BBC
Rab Noakes: Scottish singer songwriter dies aged 75
Singer songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75. The Scot, who grew up in Cupar, Fife, died suddenly in hospital, according to the singer Barbara Dickson who announced his death on social media. A founding member of Stealers Wheel, he was also a solo artist who released more than 20...
BBC
Firm action call in Gwent Police misogyny and racism probe
Any serving Gwent Police officer found to have been involved in "abhorrent messages" need to face firm action, the force's police and crime commissioner has said. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. All MPs within the force area...
BBC
Downturn 'deepens' in Scotland amid falling demand
Scottish firms have been warned of an "extremely difficult period" ahead, after a survey suggested output slowed for the third time in a row last month. The warning from RBS came as its latest purchasing managers' index found firms struggling to bring in new business. The downturn in new orders...
BBC
London loses position as most valuable European stock market
Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most-valued, as the economic downturn weighs on UK companies, data shows. France has taken the top spot as the combined value of its companies' shares have been boosted by currency movements and demand for French luxury goods. It is the first...
Comments / 0