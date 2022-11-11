ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
People

Where Are King Charles and Queen Camilla Living After Queen Elizabeth's Death?

Despite their top royal roles, King Charles and Queen Camilla haven't moved into Buckingham Palace, the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837 King Charles and Queen Camilla may have new royal roles, but their living situation has remained largely unchanged. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, the royal couple has continued to make Clarence House in London their primary residence. There are no imminent plans to move into Buckingham Palace, despite the famous building serving as the official London residence of British monarchs since...
BBC

Royal Family attend Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

Queen Elizabeth II's service and duty have been commemorated at the annual Festival of Remembrance in London. The event at the Royal Albert Hall, part of a weekend of tributes to war dead, was attended by the Royal Family. King Charles and his siblings, Princess Anne and the Earl of...
Delish

Palace Staff Are Refusing To Give Details On Kate Middleton's Outfits

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
Us Weekly

Elizabeth Debicki Honors Princess Diana With Her ‘The Crown’ Premiere Dress

A touching tribute! Elizabeth Debicki honored Princess Diana at the season 5 premiere of The Crown. For the Tuesday, November 8, soiree in London, Debicki, 32, who stars as Diana in the show’s next chapter, graced the red carpet in a dazzling black gown by Dior. The floor-length number featured a strapless construction with a neck scarf that connected to the back of the dress and cascaded into a train behind her.
BBC

Cruise ship with 800 Covid cases docks in Sydney

A holiday cruise ship carrying about 800 passengers with Covid-19 has docked in Sydney, Australia. The Majestic Princess cruise ship arrived at Circular Quay, having sailed from New Zealand. About 4,600 passengers and crew were aboard the ship when it docked - meaning around one in five had Covid. The...
StyleCaster

How Did Queen Elizabeth Die? Here’s What Her Official Cause of Death Was on Her Death Certificate

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children...
BBC

Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident

A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC

Lorry driver cleared of £33m onion ring cocaine smuggling

A man has been found not guilty of trying to smuggle cocaine worth £33m into the UK through the Channel Tunnel. Piotr Perzenowski, 31, a lorry driver from Mazowieckie in Poland, had been charged with smuggling Class A drugs. He was arrested at the Channel Tunnel's UK inbound zone...
BBC

Jonnie Irwin: Place in the Sun presenter reveals he has terminal cancer

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, told Hello! magazine his lung cancer had spread to his brain. "I don't know how long I have left,"...
BBC

Rab Noakes: Scottish singer songwriter dies aged 75

Singer songwriter Rab Noakes has died aged 75. The Scot, who grew up in Cupar, Fife, died suddenly in hospital, according to the singer Barbara Dickson who announced his death on social media. A founding member of Stealers Wheel, he was also a solo artist who released more than 20...
BBC

Firm action call in Gwent Police misogyny and racism probe

Any serving Gwent Police officer found to have been involved in "abhorrent messages" need to face firm action, the force's police and crime commissioner has said. It comes after the Sunday Times reported on a culture of misogyny, corruption and racism in the force. All MPs within the force area...
BBC

Downturn 'deepens' in Scotland amid falling demand

Scottish firms have been warned of an "extremely difficult period" ahead, after a survey suggested output slowed for the third time in a row last month. The warning from RBS came as its latest purchasing managers' index found firms struggling to bring in new business. The downturn in new orders...
BBC

London loses position as most valuable European stock market

Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most-valued, as the economic downturn weighs on UK companies, data shows. France has taken the top spot as the combined value of its companies' shares have been boosted by currency movements and demand for French luxury goods. It is the first...

