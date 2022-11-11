Read full article on original website
Related
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
15 details you should remember before watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Since T'Challa's first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War," the Wakandan king and his people have appeared in several Marvel projects.
Looper
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release
An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
Collider
All The Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There is quite a lot that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest from writer-director Ryan Coogler, has achieved. It honors the legacy of Chadwick Boseman who passed away in 2020, sets in motion the Ironheart series, and serves as an entertaining blockbuster. As such, there are a lot of moving pieces as it tries to fulfill its franchise obligations alongside its emotional ones. We’ve been reflecting on the questions that remain about the impact it could have on both the series and this particular story. Thus, we’re going to jump into all the implications the film could have on the road ahead and will be spoiling almost everything.
TIME
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
BGR.com
Ryan Coogler explains his plan for Wakanda Forever if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t died
We’re now less than a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the excitement is palpable. Fans of the MCU and the Black Panther franchise can’t wait to see this movie, and Marvel keeps releasing exciting new footage on a regular basis. But we still wonder what kind of a movie Wakanda Forever would have been if Chadwick Boseman hadn’t tragically passed away.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
Those Two Shocking ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Cameos Explained
SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now playing in theaters. Plenty of new and returning Marvel characters are back for Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” but there are two major, surprising cameos that avoided being leaked ahead of the sequel’s release. Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda and Danai Gurira’s Okoye help lead the nation of Wakanda, which is missing its Black Panther and King T’Challa after star Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death from cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) are also back, and the...
The Cast Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Gather In The Nation’s Capitol For Special Screening
Last night, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever linked at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture to screen the upcoming film.
Variety
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Builds a Furious Slow-Burn Sequel Around Chadwick Boseman’s Loss
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a larger-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
The Verge
Wakanda Forever’s mid-credits scene is exactly the right kind of surprising
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws to a close with most everyone thinking that they have a solid understanding of the world’s balance of power following the passing of one Black Panther and the rise of a new one. But the movie’s solitary mid-credits sequence introduces a surprising new twist that could upend all that and set the stage for a very different kind of Black Panther story going forward.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Will Prince T’Challa be the next Black Panther?
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now that we’ve had a chance to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have a better understanding of what the future holds for Shuri and the nation built on vibranium. However, there’s one question that is a little bit up in the air.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0