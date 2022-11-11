Who Is Whoopi Goldberg’s Daughter? Everything To Know About Alex Martin Dean

Whoopi! Academy Award-winning actress-turned-television host Whoopi Goldberg has been a beloved (and sometimes controversial) star for decades.

Whether you’re more familiar with her because of films like Ghost and Sister Act or you’re an avid fan of The View , you certainly know of her. But what do you know about her daughter (and only child), Alexandrea Martin ? Likely not as much. It turns out she found a home in Hollywood, just like her mom, who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson.

Read on to learn more about Alex’s experience growing up with her famous mom and what she’s accomplished so far: