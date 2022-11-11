Zoe Kazan Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Paul Dano

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Growing their family! Zoe Kazan is pregnant and expecting her second child with partner Paul Dano .

The Ruby Sparks actress, 39, debuted her baby bump on the cover of Marie Claire 's new issue , which highlights Kazan's new film, She Said . The Deuce alum posed in a red strapless gown by Max Mara in the cover image alongside costar Carey Mulligan and journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor , who wrote the book on which the movie is based.

In additional photos published online on Thursday, November 10, Kazan cradled her stomach in glamorous gowns by Erdem and Dior. A rep for the Big Sick star could not be reached, while a spokesperson for Dano, 38, had no comment.

Kazan sparked pregnancy speculation last month while attending the premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival. The Yale University graduate wore an ivory Simone Rocha dress covered in ruffles, walking the red carpet with Dano.

The Clickbait alum and the Little Miss Sunshine actor have been dating since 2007. The duo have worked together several times over the years, costarring in 2012's Ruby Sparks , which Kazan also wrote, and cowriting the screenplay for Dano's 2018 directorial debut, Wildlife .

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alma, in 2018. Dano confirmed the little one's arrival during an October 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . "I'm so tired and I'm so in love," the There Will Be Blood actor said of fatherhood at the time. "It's so extreme. Your heart has gone, like, supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for, like, 24 straight hours, and you kind of just want to walk through a wall. It's crazy."

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kazan didn't discuss her pregnancy with Marie Claire , but she opened up about why She Said' s "scenes of motherhood" are so "important" to her.

"Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also really hard to balance your priorities," she told the outlet. "I wanted to be the person who took my daughter to her first day of preschool, and I couldn’t do that because I felt like this job, this work was as important as that. And vice versa. I was just really relieved to read a script where that was represented and where I could put that part of myself in there."

She Said tells the story of Twohey and Kantor's efforts to uncover Harvey Weinstein 's sexual misconduct, which they uncovered in a 2017 article for The New York Times . The duo later won a Pulitzer Prize for their work, and in 2019, they published their book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement .

Kazan plays Kantor in the movie, while Mulligan, 37, stars as Twohey. "Within my own industry, I’ve seen such concrete changes," Kazan said on Thursday, explaining how the journalists' work had ripple effects across Hollywood. "I remember when the article came out thinking, 'I wonder if this is going to have any impact? I wonder if anything is going to change?' And the answer came so swiftly; the conversation changed so rapidly."