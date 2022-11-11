Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has 1 emotional mid-credits scene. Here's what it means for future Marvel movies.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has only one credits scene but it is a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Sunday.
Massive Marvel leak: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s entire plot revealed
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a plot leak from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But this time, it’s one of the biggest and most detailed Marvel leaks we’ve seen in a long time. The highly-anticipated film’s premiere is just over a week away. More importantly, critics already saw the movie during the Red Carpet premiere a few weeks ago. Also, we already saw the Wakanda Forever credits scene leak, so it was only a matter of time until the detailed plot got the same treatment.
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Letitia Wright’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made For ‘Black Panther 2’ Compared to Other MCU Stars
As the new lead of the Black Panther movies, it’s understandable why fans are curious about Letitia Wright’s net worth and how much she makes as Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wright, whose full name is Letitia Michelle Wright, was born on October 31, 1993, in Georgetown, Guyana. Her family moved to London, England, when she was seven years old. She made her on-screen debut in 2011 in the BBC show Holby City. She went on to star in shows like Top Boy and Chasing Shadows and movies like Urban Hymn and The Commuter before her big break as...
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Reveals Ironheart and Iron Man Connection
From the earliest days of production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri William's Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) has been a part of the film. In the source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely connected given Williams builds her suit using technology from old Iron Man suits. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed himself during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler has confirmed there will still be a connection between the characters in live-action.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
Movie Mike on 'Wakanda Forever' Being the Best Phase 4 Marvel Movie
Mike D gives his only perfect movie of the year review for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'
CNBC
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' may become Marvel's 11th billion-dollar movie: 'They are the epitome of box office success'
With the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" this week, Marvel Studios will welcome the 30th entry into its ever-growing cinematic universe. The home of characters like Spider-Man and Captain America has almost single-handedly transformed the blockbuster moviegoing experience into the domain of superheroes and franchise entertainment. And that has...
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
ComicBook
Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot With Margot Robbie Possibly Shelved By Disney
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot is dead in the water. The Harley Quinn actress is a hot commodity, becoming one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood. Along with starring in big-budget theatrical films like Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Birds of Prey, she also has new projects on the way like Babylon and Barbie. Margot Robbie was attached to a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney back in 2020. The film would have existed in the same world as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. However, this new Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Robbie is no longer moving forward.
‘Deadpool 3’: Everything to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Marvel Reunion Movie
A marvelous reunion. Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. The Canada native revealed that his pal would join him in a comedic announcement video in September 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in the clip. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”
Kevin Conroy, iconic voice of Batman in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ dead at 66
(WGHP) — The prolific voice actor of “Batman,” Kevin Conroy, has died after a battle with cancer, according to Gizmodo citing Warner Bros. Animation. Many have donned the cloak of DC’s infamous Dark Knight—Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson, Adam West, Val Kilmer and George Clooney being among the most famous—but, for many “90s kids,” Batman was Conroy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaves the MCU and joins the Spider-Verse in this jaw-dropping animation
Bad Spider-Man movies seem like an endangered species these days. Tom Holland recently finished a triumphant MCU trilogy and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snatched up a well-deserved Academy Award, so one may be forgiven for thinking that it’s impossible for a movie to be bad if Marvel’s premier web-slinger is involved.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has MCU Fans Discussing Marvel Studios Phase 4
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has MCU Phase 4 as the current crop of movies come to a close. Ryan Coogler has delivered his sequel to fans all over and they're beginning to digest the film. As the weekend stretches on, there will be a lot more opinions as the general audience grows. Phase 4 has had a lot of different textures and tones. However, the one unifying theme for the phase has been loss and change. Avengers: Endgame has left a giant hole in the MCU, and this current crop of movies has been tasked with moving the cast of characters forward in some way. Wakanda Forever tackles not only these adjustments, but the loss of Chadwick Boseman as well. How people respond to it will be varied, but Phase 4 ended with a swell of conversation for sure.
wegotthiscovered.com
We’ll sadly never see Marvel’s wildest Black Panther in the MCU
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the cusp of no doubt killing it in theaters this weekend, the MCU fandom’s hype over meeting the latest protector of Wakanda is at an all-time high. The mystery of who will be taking over King T’Challa’s mantle has been raging for years now, but the question is finally about to be definitively answered. Still, whoever it is, we can rest assured that it won’t be the craziest take on the character in the history of Marvel Comics. For shame.
Oscars spotlight: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ deserves to be in the conversation
The 1929 publication of “All Quiet on the Western Front” was so controversial that the anti-war novel by German writer Erich Maria Remarque was banned in Germany and he was stripped of his German citizenship — by the Nazi party. One hundred years later, the book has received its third film adaptation, in German, by director Edward Berger, and Germany could not be more proud. It has entered Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” as its official submission for the 2023 Oscars. The story, about a 17-year-old German boy’s fervor to fight for his country against the French in World...
