Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
Velma actor Linda Cardellini says ’it’s great’ character has come out as a lesbian
The original live action Velma is spreading all the love to the recent animated version of the Scooby-Doo character after she officially came out. Linda Cardellini, who portrayed the orange-loving mystery solver, is celebrating the franchise's new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! for solidifying Velma as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle
Watch: Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies. One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66
(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is “Finally Out There” In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie
Last month, the new animated film “Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!” confirmed what “Scooby-Doo” fans had a hunch about all along. Yup, Velma’s a lesbian, to the surprise of no one. Still, it’s nice to have some verification about it after over a half-century of “Scooby-Doo” content. And Linda Cardellini, who played the character in the live-action movies from the 2000s, couldn’t be more thrilled about the news.
