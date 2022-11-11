Read full article on original website
How Long Will Warzone Caldera be Offline for?
Wondering how long Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will be offline? Don't worry, we got you covered. Big changes are coming for Call of Duty fans and one of the most intriguing changes is the relaunch of Warzone as Warzone Caldera. Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and gives players the ability to continue using content from titles released before Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
Unreleased ‘God Of War Ragnarok’ photo mode gets unlocked by modder
God Of War Ragnarok‘s unfinished photo mode has been accessed by a modder and you’ll be able to make Kratos smile. The God Of War sequel finally launched on November 9 for PS4 and PS5, and while the game offers players a new story with returning characters, we’ll stay have to wait a while to take in-game screenshots.
‘Warzone 2.0’ will let rival players team up to escape the Gulag
With the launch of Warzone 2.0 less than a week away, Activision Blizzard has revealed more details on what fans can expect from the Call of Duty battle royale – including a new way for players to escape the Gulag, if they’re willing to cooperate. In an article...
Comedy stick-figure game ‘Shadows Over Loathing’ gets surprise launch
Comedy stick-figure adventure game Shadows Over Loathing has been surprise released today (November 11) after five years of secret development. The follow-up to 2017’s West Of Loathing and the long-running massively multiplayer role-playing game The Kingdom Of Loathing, Shadows Over Loathing has been developed by Asymmetric and is available now on PC and Mac, via Steam.
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2
The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
Modern Warfare 2 players baffled as key feature held back until Season 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's raids, a shiny new co-op mode that continues the campaign's story, will only feature a boss to battle in the third season. Bit of a shock for those who were refining their skills for the debut on 14 December. Dataminer and leaker GhostOfSaba has...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
Terrifying new Netflix documentary on America's worst ever serial killer has dropped today
A terrifying new Netflix documentary on America’s worst ever serial killer has dropped on the streaming site today, ready for you to indulge your morbid fascination this weekend. Watch the trailer here:. Capturing the Killer Nurse is a documentary film about precisely what it says on the tin, detailing...
Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says
When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
DaBaby Responds to Jokes About 2 for 1 Tickets: ‘I Ran This Up From NOTHING’
DaBaby was getting clowned online after his Birmingham, Alabama show offered to buy one, get one ticket. The tickets were $22, and you were able to bring a friend with you after the offer. Hearing the chatter, DaBaby hit Instagram and showed off a fleet of cars. “I FELL OFF,”...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Adding Fan-Favorite Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players eager to see what's coming in Season 1 got some good news this week when Infinity Ward revealed that a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (the newer Modern Warfare) would be coming to the game. A huge info dump from this week sharing all sorts of details confirmed that Shoot House would be part of Season 1, a small, chaotic map that appeared on and off in different playlists in Modern Warfare. Joining Shoot House will be Shipment, another popular map, but that one will come a bit later in Season 1.
Mark Ruffalo Pleads With Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter Following Takeover: “Hand the Keys Over to Someone Who Does This”
Mark Ruffalo is urging Elon Musk to pivot his approach to running Twitter following a week of upheaval at the social media company that has seen layoffs, advertisers pausing ad spending and fear over a new subscription plan that reimagines the platform’s verification tool. In a series of tweets Saturday and another Sunday, the I Know This Much Is True actor directly engaged Musk following an accusation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had “bricked” her profile. She tweeted that it followed her criticizing Musk’s plans to open the site’s Twitter verification tool — the “blue check” badge — to...
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3
Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
Enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone's best map now before Activision deletes it
The old Warzone will be around when the sequel launches, but in a much lesser form.
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
