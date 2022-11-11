Read full article on original website
Lee Wales
2d ago
It will nice for the wealthy residents. The only way 90% of Oklahoma will be able to try the menu is if they get a job as a dishwasher. Don't act like it's going to be affordable for the peasants.
Patricia Robinson
2d ago
I think it's pretty exciting even though it probably will be expensive. I'm just super obsessed with him anyway. lol. He could open a lemonade stand and I would say the same thing 🤣
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
news9.com
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter storm with snow hits Oklahoma on Monday
Oklahomans should be ready for a wet, wintry mix Monday as a winter storm warning is in effect for part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there will be a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches is possible. He added that the Oklahoma City metro may see an inch of snow, and the roads should be mostly wet.
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
With the winter storm moving in quickly Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
news9.com
WATCH: News 9 Says Goodbye To Kelley Ave. Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 aired its final newscast Saturday morning from the studio on Kelley Avenue. The first broadcast from our new downtown location will be Sunday night.
KOCO
Winter weather with chance of snow expected Monday in Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma have already seen snowfall after a cold front moved through the state Friday. As the weekend winds down, one thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat of snow on Monday. Below is what we know as of Sunday...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KOCO
Shooting at Oklahoma City apartment sends one person to hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a shooting Sunday at the Almonte Apartments in Oklahoma City. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital, Oklahoma City police said. The suspect fled the scene, and police said they had not been located as of Sunday afternoon. Police said...
KOCO
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
Oklahoma City Zoo Announces Names of Four African Lion Cubs
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names for African lion cubs.
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
