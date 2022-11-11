ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain

Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday

This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
WTRF

When Will The Rain Stop? Check It Out!

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, filtering in just a bit of sunshine to end the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout...
The Independent

UK weather: Alert issued for heavy rain as Met Office warns floods possible

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with floods possible across many parts of the UK.The forecaster’s warning covers Tuesday from midnight to 1pm and could cause disruption to buses and rail transport.The Met Office said a band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning. “Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England,” the forecaster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy