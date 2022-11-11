Read full article on original website
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann issue weather warning as they forecast 'sustained' wind and rain for the week
After a brief few days of sunshine (albeit chilly sunshine) the rain is set to return. Be sure to bring your raincoat with you if you're out and about anywhere for the next few days, as conditions are set to become pretty miserable. Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow...
N.J. weather: Hurricane Nicole remnants track update. High winds, rain, thunderstorms in forecast.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, which has already been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida, are expected to track up the East Coast, merge with another storm system and bring winds topping 40 mph, heavy rain and the threat of severe thunderstorms to New Jersey on Friday.
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Weather to Watch: Nice weather today followed by stormy Friday with Nicole remnants
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm following Florida’s early morning landfall.
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
Cold front sweeps across the US as remnants of Nicole bring rain up the East Coast
Tropical Depression Nicole moves up the Atlantic seaboard while cold temperatures become widespread across the central US. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Nicole's rain
Alert: Red Alert this afternoon into early Saturday for downpours and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Nicole. Advisories: Wind Advisories S&E late tonight into early tomorrow morning for wind gusts of up to 50 mph.Forecast: The remnants of Nicole push through our area midday through early tomorrow morning. Pockets of heavy rain are expected anytime this afternoon and evening with a lull late this evening into the early overnight hours, then a final line of gusty showers/downpours will move through overnight. When all is said and done, .5-2.0" is expected with perhaps some localized flooding N&W. In addition...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
WOLF
WEATHER WARN DAY: Heavy rain expected Friday as remnants of T.S. Nicole move through PA
FOX56 has issued a WEATHER WARN DAY for Veterans Day and Friday night as heavy rain will impact central & northeast Pennsylvania. Remnant tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole and a strong cold front will lead to potentially two rounds of heavy rain for the region. Here's everything you need to know!
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
First Alert Weather: Breezy & mild, drying out Saturday
This morning's early morning rain is out of here and we'll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today.Temps will remain mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But that all changes tonight.It'll be much cooler overnight with temps falling into the 40s. A few showers are likely overnight into the first half of Sunday.Skies brighten a bit again by Sunday afternoon and temps will struggle to get into the low 50s, up to 20 degrees colder than today. By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 20s for many as our coldest air of the season settles in.Have a great weekend!
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
WTRF
When Will The Rain Stop? Check It Out!
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, filtering in just a bit of sunshine to end the day. Winds will be westerly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees. MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout...
UK weather: Alert issued for heavy rain as Met Office warns floods possible
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, with floods possible across many parts of the UK.The forecaster’s warning covers Tuesday from midnight to 1pm and could cause disruption to buses and rail transport.The Met Office said a band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning. “Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England,” the forecaster...
