Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Lines Lead the Way in Alabama Win

In a crucial road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the offensive and defensive line of the Alabama Crimson Tide carry the team to a 30-24 win. At the start of the game though, Alabama looked sloppy on both sides of the ball. Giving Bryce Young minimal time to make magic and getting destroyed by the Rebel's defensive line was the story. The peak of the miserable first half is when Young and the offensive line had a miscommunication and did not convert a fourth and one on the Alabama 36.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Mark Sears is Making an Early Impact For the Tide

Alabama basketball's season is underway and the Tide are off to a hot start. Freshmen Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, and Rylan Griffin have made big contributions so far for Alabama. Transfer Mark Sears is also showing out and proving where he was one of the top transfers in the portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Helps LSU!?

While No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win on the road against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday was nothing more than a bounce back from last week's loss for the Crimson Tide, there's another team that was probably just as happy, if not more happy, with the result in Oxford. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Dismantles Liberty For Second Win Of Season

The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Liberty Flames 95-59 on Friday night to earn its second victory of the season. The offense found its footing in the second game, shooting an efficient 27-of-52 on the night, including 10-of-22 from the three-point line. A drastic change from the feeble 3-of-28 three-point shooting performance in the season opener.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings

A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts

The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama “Feel-Good Stories” Clash on MNF

The upcoming Monday Night Football game between the NFC East division rival Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles includes Alabama "feel-good stories" on both sides of the ball. In probably one of the biggest feel-good stories in the NFL so far this season, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy Birthday Alabama Football

Nov. 11 is a day that we celebrate those who served the United States of America. This day is also the anniversary of The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team's first game. On this day in 1892, Coach E.B. Beaumont led the Cadets to a 56-0 win over Birmingham...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Najee Harris Posts Best Rushing Game of the Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in a low scoring contest between two of the lower seeded teams in the NFL. After some speculation on the future of the Steelers' backfield earlier in the week prior, Alabama alumnus Najee Harris helped settle some of the disputes with his best game of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tide 100.9 FM

