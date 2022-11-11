Read full article on original website
Alabama Dominates Opening Round of NCAA Tournament
Alabama kicked off the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night by defeating the Jackson State Tigers 9-0. It was an all-around effort by the Crimson Tide. The team prioritized its passing and made sure everyone got in on the action. The defense was able to complete another shutout.
McClellan Carries the Load for Alabama Against Ole Miss
Coming into Saturday's matchup against No. 11 Ole Miss, Jahmyr Gibbs had led the No. 9 Crimson Tide in rushing for the past five games. On Saturday, Gibbs tallied six carries for three yards and did not get a second half touch. Alabama head coach Nick Saban indicated that Gibbs...
The Lines Lead the Way in Alabama Win
In a crucial road matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the offensive and defensive line of the Alabama Crimson Tide carry the team to a 30-24 win. At the start of the game though, Alabama looked sloppy on both sides of the ball. Giving Bryce Young minimal time to make magic and getting destroyed by the Rebel's defensive line was the story. The peak of the miserable first half is when Young and the offensive line had a miscommunication and did not convert a fourth and one on the Alabama 36.
Mark Sears is Making an Early Impact For the Tide
Alabama basketball's season is underway and the Tide are off to a hot start. Freshmen Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, and Rylan Griffin have made big contributions so far for Alabama. Transfer Mark Sears is also showing out and proving where he was one of the top transfers in the portal...
Alabama Jumps in Latest AP Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide jumped to No. 8 in this week's AP Poll with 1,140 points. The Tide picked up a huge Top 15 win as the team beat Ole Miss 30-24 on Saturday evening, however the jump in the rankings came from Washington upsetting Oregon 37-34 on Saturday night.
Alabama Helps LSU!?
While No. 9 Alabama's 30-24 win on the road against No. 11 Ole Miss on Saturday was nothing more than a bounce back from last week's loss for the Crimson Tide, there's another team that was probably just as happy, if not more happy, with the result in Oxford. The...
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Alabama Basketball Dismantles Liberty For Second Win Of Season
The No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Liberty Flames 95-59 on Friday night to earn its second victory of the season. The offense found its footing in the second game, shooting an efficient 27-of-52 on the night, including 10-of-22 from the three-point line. A drastic change from the feeble 3-of-28 three-point shooting performance in the season opener.
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts
The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
Alabama “Feel-Good Stories” Clash on MNF
The upcoming Monday Night Football game between the NFC East division rival Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles includes Alabama "feel-good stories" on both sides of the ball. In probably one of the biggest feel-good stories in the NFL so far this season, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. returned...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Nick Saban Provides Health Update On Eli Ricks After Ole Miss Game
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks appeared to suffer an early injury in Saturday's game at Ole Miss. Ricks, starting his third consecutive game, went down on the first play and never re-entered. Ricks was replaced by Terrion Arnold, the initial starter of the season. During the postgame press conference, Alabama football...
Happy Birthday Alabama Football
Nov. 11 is a day that we celebrate those who served the United States of America. This day is also the anniversary of The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team's first game. On this day in 1892, Coach E.B. Beaumont led the Cadets to a 56-0 win over Birmingham...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
Najee Harris Posts Best Rushing Game of the Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the New Orleans Saints this Sunday in a low scoring contest between two of the lower seeded teams in the NFL. After some speculation on the future of the Steelers' backfield earlier in the week prior, Alabama alumnus Najee Harris helped settle some of the disputes with his best game of the season.
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
