CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- A Minnesota veteran is getting attention after he helped rescue two puppies that had been dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge.Jeff Barrett assisted his fiancée, Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue, in the rescue effort earlier this week after the organization received a call asking if they could take the abandoned dogs.The puppies were examined by vet techs and the medical director at Ruff Start and were found to be malnourished, emaciated, anemic, and infested with worms and fleas.Though the size of 4-month-old puppies, looking at their teeth revealed that the dogs were over...

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO