Ceremony Planned to Honor 10th Anniversary of Officer Tom Decker
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - This year marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Police Officer Tom Decker's death. To honor his memory, a special Commemoration Ceremony is scheduled for later this month. Organizer Chuck Waleztko says the event is about showing support and keeping officer Decker's memory alive.
Foley Library Getting A Facelift
FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Benton Co. History: What This Structure Was Used for In Ronneby
RONNEBY (WJON News) -- Today there's nothing left of it but longtime Benton County residents might remember the old Ronneby Kiln. The structure stood along Highway 23 and was built in 1900. Benton County Historical Society Executive Director Mary Ostby says at that time Ronneby was bigger than Foley. You...
Waite Park Aims to Build off the Success of The Ledge in 2023
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Early returns have shown Waite Park's newest outdoor concert venue has been a great success. The Ledge Amphitheater has been open for a year-and-a-half and completed their first full season this year. Facilities Manager Meredith Lyon says both concert goers, and the performers have shared...
Foley in Pictures [GALLERY]
Foley is county seat for Benton County in Central Minnesota which has a population of 2,603. Minnesota highways 23 and 25 intersect in Foley.
Waite Park Voters Public Safety Facility, Reject Trail Connections
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Voters in Waite Park approved a new half-cent sales tax following Tuesday's election. Question #1 passed 54% to 46% to build a new public safety facility. The new tax will collect around $20-million for no more than 19 years. City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says while...
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
Enormous Minnesota snapping turtle sneaks up on fish basket; goes viral
A large snapping turtle reaches for a fish basket on the Mississippi River near Neimeyer's Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, Minn. in July, 2022. Photo by Shala Holm. Buffalo resident Shala Holm has been visiting the Brainerd Lakes area for decades, but an evening out fishing with her daughter this past July was especially memorable.
Channel 3000
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Veteran helps rescue two puppies dumped on gravel road in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- A Minnesota veteran is getting attention after he helped rescue two puppies that had been dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge.Jeff Barrett assisted his fiancée, Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue, in the rescue effort earlier this week after the organization received a call asking if they could take the abandoned dogs.The puppies were examined by vet techs and the medical director at Ruff Start and were found to be malnourished, emaciated, anemic, and infested with worms and fleas.Though the size of 4-month-old puppies, looking at their teeth revealed that the dogs were over...
lptv.org
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Election 2022: Meyer, Elness Elected to Sartell City Council
SARTELL (WJON News) - Voters in Sartell have spoken who they want to represent them on the city council. Incumbent Tim Elness was re-elected to a second term with 3,682 votes. He will be joined by Jed Meyer who had the second most votes with 3,146. Other candidates in this...
Election 2022: Gray Wins Sherburne County Commissioner Seat
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - Gary Gray will be serving the residents of Sherburne County District 4. Gray won the County Commissioner seat with 3,590 votes over his challenger Lefty Kleis who received 3,245 votes. Other Sherburne County Commissioner races saw Andrew Hulse win in District 1, Reanne Danielowski in...
4 Holiday Tours in Little Falls Begin on November 25th Thru December 4
It's fun to see all of the things "holiday" and celebrations around the area. Most all of the light tours, shop tours and such run all the way through December. But Little Falls has 4 Christmas tours, and those special tours only run for a little over a week. Take...
