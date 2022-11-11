ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, MN

MIX 94.9

Foley Library Getting A Facelift

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library is getting a facelift. New carpeting is being installed this week. Due to the renovations, the Foley branch of the Great River Regional Library will be closed through Friday, November 18th, and tomorrow’s Foley City Council meeting has been moved to the Foley Fire Hall.
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

Sartell Considering Resolution to Bring Back Food, Beverage Tax

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will consider a resolution which would give them the option to bring back a food and beverage tax to the voters in the future. City staff says the League of Minnesota Cities recently inform them of a few steps the city can take to have the authority to bring the tax to a future referendum, without having to go back for legislative approval.
SARTELL, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Aims to Build off the Success of The Ledge in 2023

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Early returns have shown Waite Park's newest outdoor concert venue has been a great success. The Ledge Amphitheater has been open for a year-and-a-half and completed their first full season this year. Facilities Manager Meredith Lyon says both concert goers, and the performers have shared...
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Channel 3000

Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her

BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Veteran helps rescue two puppies dumped on gravel road in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- A Minnesota veteran is getting attention after he helped rescue two puppies that had been dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge.Jeff Barrett assisted his fiancée, Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue, in the rescue effort earlier this week after the organization received a call asking if they could take the abandoned dogs.The puppies were examined by vet techs and the medical director at Ruff Start and were found to be malnourished, emaciated, anemic, and infested with worms and fleas.Though the size of 4-month-old puppies, looking at their teeth revealed that the dogs were over...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
lptv.org

Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley

Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
MOTLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

