Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
Start a Tradition: Families and Businesses Wanted this Holiday Season
Are you looking for a way to spread some holiday cheer? It's time to start a new holiday tradition and bring joy to families in need this holiday season. There are several volunteer opportunities for businesses, students, and families with Christmas Wish. Here's what's involved and how to sign up.
witzamfm.com
Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor
Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
westkentuckystar.com
Weather Service rounds up Saturday's early snow totals
The National Weather Service office in Paducah has rounded up Saturday's snow reports from four states. Most of the snow fell in just 1 to 3 hours between 2 AM and 8 AM. That burst brought accumulations from just a dusting in a few spots to three inches in other places.
Former GEICO Caveman Actor Teaches at the University of Southern Indiana
I guess I had one of those 'Hey Boomer' moments with my son. I was telling him that the actor in the GEICO Caveman commercials, McManus Woodend, is teaching a class here in Evansville. I was pretty excited to share this little tidbit with him, and that he's also going to be a guest at Raptor Con. I was met with a blank stare and not much else. Then I realized that the Caveman commercials date back to 2006, so they are basically fossils.
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to early-season snow in western KY
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow in western Kentucky that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters are on the road spreading salt in Crittenden and Livingston counties, where up to 3 inches of snow fell mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River. Several counties across the region reported 2-plus inches with snow trailing off to about once inch in counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.
UPDATE: Missing Evansville Girl Found Safe
Update: Fantastic news! The EPD has stated on Facebook that Summer has been located and she is safe! They also thanked everyone who assisted them in looking for her. Scrolling through Facebook tonight, I notice friends were sharing a photo of this sweet face who has gone missing this evening. At approximately 5 PM, 11-year-old Summer Bailey took the trash out on the corner of Covert and Eastwood but didn't come back in. She is wearing a red polo, khaki pants, purple framed glasses and possibly wearing a black Columbia-style jacket. If you have information please call 911.
Magical Owensboro Christmas Exhibit Features a Festive and Fun “Kentucky” Tree
Over the weekend, the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art held a sneak preview gala to unveil its 46th Annual Holiday Forest Festival of Trees. My friend Debbie Zuerner was on hand to take part and get in the holiday spirit with the museum's stunning collection of Christmas trees. One of trees in this year's exhibit pays tribute to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Women’s Shelter in Kentucky Seeking Your Help in Sponsoring Beds
Work continues at My Sister's Keeper, Owensboro's newest emergency shelter for women and children. While that shelter is not yet open to the public, the board and a dedicated group of volunteers are working toward a grand opening date. One piece of that puzzle potentially involves you. Just this week,...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
14news.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
14news.com
Developer turning historic Evansville building into affordable housing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A historic building, facing major upgrades. A contractor out of Brownsburg, Indiana hopes to renovate the old Karges Furniture building and turn it into 150 apartments. Kelley Coures says the historic building used to be a staple of Evansville’s grip on the furniture industry. “We were...
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
