CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
indiacurrents.com

Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County

In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
thesfnews.com

Three People Injured In Two-Car Collision

SAN FRANCISCO—A collision that occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street on Thursday, November 10, at around 4:25 p.m. resulted in fourteen people being displaced and three people injured. After receving reports of a collision officers arrived on the scene and found that two cars...
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
