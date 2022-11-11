Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft
SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
SFist
BART Wants to Know If You Want More Lines and Late-Night Service, So They’re Running A Survey
Though BART is only at 40% of pre-pandemic ridership, they’re looking toward the next phase of expanded service, and you can win a $100 Clipper Card by helping them figure out what riders want. Your beloved Bay Area Rapid Transit system BART is still only at about 40% of...
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
KTVU FOX 2
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
indiacurrents.com
Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County
In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
BART considering expanding services for new line, late night trains by 2030
BART says whether those changes happen will depend largely on the public's interest. Here's how to participate in their survey:
californiaglobe.com
Menlo Park-Based Meta Lets Go Over 11,000 Employees In Latest Silicon Valley Mass Layoff
Meta, the Menlo Park-based parent company of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, laid off 13% of their employees, or over 11,000, on Thursday, continuing the stark trend of cutbacks at Bay Area and Silicon Valley tech companies in the past several weeks. Large tech layoffs first...
Here's why cash is still important and necessary when paying, according to consumer advocates
Stores tracking purchases, having money on hand for emergencies, and helping the "unbanked" are all arguments for requiring business to continue to accept cash, some experts argue.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street at approximately 4.25 p.m.
thesfnews.com
Three People Injured In Two-Car Collision
SAN FRANCISCO—A collision that occurred near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street on Thursday, November 10, at around 4:25 p.m. resulted in fourteen people being displaced and three people injured. After receving reports of a collision officers arrived on the scene and found that two cars...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: There's a Mistake on Rose Pak's Plaque at New Chinatown Central Subway Station Named After Her
Of course, there's an error on the namesake's memorial plate at the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station. Han Li, a bilingual reporter at the SF Standard, noticed the new memorial dedicated to the "community champion" is engraved with Pak's wrong birthplace — "Rose Pak was born in Hunan 湖南, not Henan 河南," Li wrote on Twitter. [Chronicle]
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
sfstandard.com
A Weekend of Gratitude: The Standard Guide to All the Best of Thanksgiving in San Francisco
In a food-focused city like San Francisco, Thanksgiving is one of the year’s favorite holidays. Maybe because feasting with friends and family is not just a once-a-year event, most locals make an extra effort to celebrate the day with a next-level culinary experience. And that day is fast approaching!
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets
Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
