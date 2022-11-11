Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
'It looks difficult': Rafael Nadal admits that it will be a challenge to emulate Roger Federer and play past the age of 40 but 36-year-old states 'you never know what can happen'
Rafael Nadal has admitted that 'it looks difficult' to emulate Roger Federer by continuing playing beyond the age of 40. Federer retired from tennis this year aged 41 and Nadal, 36, isn't certain what the future holds as far as his own career is concerned. However, Nadal refused to rule...
Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"
Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Perello bottle their love into a new perfume collection
Rafael Nadal and his wife, Maria Francesca Perello, are bottling their love into a new collection in collaboration with french Henry Jacques’s Haute Parfumerie. The couple, which recently welcomed their first baby, named their fragrance In All Intimacy. “It was just one of those beautiful surprises of...
With 'Tough Draw', Medvedev Stops Shy Of Turin Prediction
After a "crazy" string of matches led him to the title match last year at the Nitto ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev returns to Turin with his sights set on a third straight run to the final at the prestigious event. The 26-year-old was an undefeated champion in London in 2020,...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray
Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
“Happy that the match will not be played in Philippe Chatrier” – Ruud looks forward to Nadal clash after beating Auger-Aliassime
After a fantastic season which saw him reach his first Grand Slam final and then his second as well as win three ATP titles, Norway’s Casper Ruud came into the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy on a poor run of form. Outside of team competitions such as the...
Billie Jean King Cup: Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann see Switzerland beat Australia and win title for first time
Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Sunday to secure a first Billie Jean King Cup title for Switzerland. Tomljanovic lost to Bencic in straight sets in the second match of the finals at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Bencic took the victory 6-2 6-1 leaving Switzerland with a 2-0...
RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"
Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Belinda Bencic smashes Tomljanovic to lift Switzerland to the Billie Jean King Cup trophy
Bencic led Switzerland to the final last year but they could not overpower Russia, but they proved better than Australia this year. Bencic was once again instrumental in the run this year as she was able to win all of her matches played at the event demonstrating tremendous confidence in her tennis. She watched Teichmann beat Sanders earlier today to secure the first point for her nation giving Bencic a chance to close it out.
USWNT edges Germany in final match of 2022
Second-half goals by Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh powered the U.S. women’s national team to a 2-1 victory over Germany
USWNT Responds After Harsh Criticism By Former Stars Like Carli Lloyd Amid Historic Losing Streak
The USWNT dropped three games in a row for the first time in almost 30 years, and former players weren't happy with the team's performances. The post USWNT Responds After Harsh Criticism By Former Stars Like Carli Lloyd Amid Historic Losing Streak appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
