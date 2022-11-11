ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennisuptodate.com

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"

Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
tennisuptodate.com

Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"

Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
atptour.com

With 'Tough Draw', Medvedev Stops Shy Of Turin Prediction

After a "crazy" string of matches led him to the title match last year at the Nitto ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev returns to Turin with his sights set on a third straight run to the final at the prestigious event. The 26-year-old was an undefeated champion in London in 2020,...
tennisuptodate.com

"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray

Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
tennisuptodate.com

RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"

Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com

Belinda Bencic smashes Tomljanovic to lift Switzerland to the Billie Jean King Cup trophy

Bencic led Switzerland to the final last year but they could not overpower Russia, but they proved better than Australia this year. Bencic was once again instrumental in the run this year as she was able to win all of her matches played at the event demonstrating tremendous confidence in her tennis. She watched Teichmann beat Sanders earlier today to secure the first point for her nation giving Bencic a chance to close it out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy