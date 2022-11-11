Bencic led Switzerland to the final last year but they could not overpower Russia, but they proved better than Australia this year. Bencic was once again instrumental in the run this year as she was able to win all of her matches played at the event demonstrating tremendous confidence in her tennis. She watched Teichmann beat Sanders earlier today to secure the first point for her nation giving Bencic a chance to close it out.

20 HOURS AGO