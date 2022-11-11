Read full article on original website
BBC
Royal Navy warship rescues five people on sinking yacht
A Royal Navy destroyer rescued five sailors on a yacht which began to sink in the English Channel. The craft, travelling from Beaulieu in Hampshire to France, issued a Mayday call at 21:00 GMT on Thursday. HMS Diamond launched an inflatable boat in rough seas to rescue four badly seasick...
Army to begin training to cover striking Border Force staff
Exclusive: request to train more than 500 personnel raises tensions between Home Office and MoD
BBC
Remembrance Sunday commemorations take place across NI
Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland. The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) and Northern Ireland secretary laid wreaths at a service in Enniskillen. It was the first Remembrance Sunday service held since the unveiling of a new memorial marking the site of the Enniskillen...
BBC
Remembrance: 10,000 knitted poppies and a brave Irish nurse
More than 10,000 knitted poppies, an ancient church and the story of a brave Irish nurse. At Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church in Ballykelly, County Londonderry, a huge net of poppies cascades down the church tower. They are just one part of the parish's four-day festival of remembrance. The knitting was a...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Royal Navy officer who died after fitness test ‘given ultimatum to compete or leave’
A decorated Royal Navy officer who had heart disease died of a cardiac episode after being forced to complete a fitness test while on duty, an inquest heard.Ian Fleming, who served tours in Iran and Afghanistan, collapsed during a fitness test he was told to complete or “leave the Navy”.His wife told the hearing the 53 year old, described as an “exemplary” officer, had been given an “ultimatum” by his seniors, which left him with “no choice” but to take part in a “physically demanding” leadership course.Mr Fleming had been on course to attain the permanent rank of Petty...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Concern over plan for military to fill in for striking Border Force staff
Exclusive: armed forces personnel to get less than a week’s training under plan approved by Suella Braverman
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Children in Need: BBC South East pier to pier challenge sets off
A team from BBC South East has set off on a long-distance walk across Kent and Sussex for Children in Need. Pudsey's pier to pier challenge left Gravesend at 09:00 GMT on Monday to travel 61 miles (98km) over five days to Eastbourne. The event is part of a nationwide...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Off to sea again! Royal flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail for new mission with Nato allies while its broken-down sister ship HMS Prince of Wales languishes in Rosyth dry dock
Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail to deploy to northern Europe with Nato allies. The aircraft carrier left Portsmouth Naval Base in Hampshire, to head a powerful naval strike group made up of warships, helicopters and F-35B stealth jets. The 65,000-tonne warship recently returned from the US...
MPs find people still sleeping on mats on visit to Manston asylum centre
Home affairs committee members say site is still engulfed in crisis despite government assurances
BBC
Scotland joins Global Day of Action during COP27
Climate campaigners have marched through Edinburgh to mark the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. It aims to highlight how the crisis mostly impacts people and places who are not responsible for it. They marched as world leaders continue to meet in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, for the COP27...
BBC
Joe Wicks to complete Children in Need challenge in Nottinghamshire
Celebrity fitness coach Joe Wicks is due to complete his four walking fundraisers for BBC Children In Need at an event in Nottinghamshire. Wicks, who is the charity's ambassador, is inviting families to join the final Walk with Joe event around a Parkrun route in Rushcliffe on Sunday. He has...
