Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Getting Rid Of Jeff Hardy In The Future May Be Worth It Business-Wise
Jeff Hardy leaving AEW over his recent DUI arrest would be in everybody’s best interest, according to Jim Cornette. In June, Hardy was arrested and charged with his third DUI in a decade, and has been suspended from AEW programming. The three-time former WWE World Champion has pleaded not...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Issues Statement, Calls The NWA The Most Toxic Brand In Wrestling
The drama between Nick Aldis and the NWA continues. Aldis took to his Instagram subscribers to post a statement, where he called Billy Corgan’s promotion “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” The statement was posted immediately following Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Suffers MCL Injury At WWE Live Event
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens suffered an injury during a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin. During the WWE Sunday Night Stunner event, Owens planted his right leg which seemed to hurt him, and his match was finished quickly. The former Universal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre Earns Praise Backstage Over Insane WWE Schedule
Drew McIntyre is earning serious praise backstage for his recent travel schedule which saw the Scottish Warrior land in five countries in under a week. McIntyre has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured stars since his 2017 return to the promotion, three years after being released. PWinsider reports...
ewrestlingnews.com
Major Change to Scheduled Match Tonight on Raw
Today, WWE announced that the scheduled one-on-one match between Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for Rollins’ United States Championship. The match previously was a non-title bout. You can check out the updated lineup for tonight’s Monday Night Raw below. * WWE US...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Provides Health Update, Reveals What He Can’t Do
Speaking to Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross provided an update on his health and what the future may have in store for him. He said,. “I went to my first appointment and had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Rey Mysterio Dealing With An Injury
Rey Mysterio is dealing with an injury that is expected to keep him out of action for the next few weeks. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, the master of the “619” was backstage at Friday night’s SmackDown TV tapings and was sporting a walking boot.
ewrestlingnews.com
Court Bauer Comments On The Discussions Between WWE & Lucha Underground
During a recent interview with AdFreeShows, MLW President Court Bauer commented on the meetings between WWE and Lucha Underground from many years ago regarding the possibility of working together. He said,. “I set up a meeting with [Triple H] to set up a meeting to go up there and kind...
ewrestlingnews.com
Enzo Amore Opens Up About Crashing WWE Survivor Series 2018
You may recall that Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore) infamously crashed WWE Survivor Series 2018 and appeared in the audience. Real1 was released from the company a year earlier after being accused of sexual assault, though the charges were later dropped due to insufficient evidence. During a recent appearance on the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW Results for November 14, 2022
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW for November 14, 2022 is coming to you live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky!. Coverage begins at 8pm EST. Stay tuned for the results and be sure to keep the discussion going by chatting it up in the comments!. Seth Rollins started the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from November 14, 2022
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Asuka defeated Kiana James. JD McDonagh defeated Cedric Alexander. Tell...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 11/11/22
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in 2,264,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,138,000 viewers the show did a week ago. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from the 0.48 rating from one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news.
ewrestlingnews.com
New NWA World TV Champion Crowned, Top Contender Revealed
We have a new NWA World Television Champion. During the NWA Hard Times 3 pre-show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to capture the vacant title. Tyrus previously vacated the belt so he could go on to receive a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Also on the NWA Hard...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson Comments On Being Double-Booked By NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of WWE’s “After The Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE Superstar Karl Anderson commented on some recent scheduling conflicts which resulted in his NJPW NEVER Openweight Championship title defense being postponed. As we’ve previously reported here on eWn, the O.C. member was double...
Comments / 0